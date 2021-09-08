Marie-Antoinette Diamonds Up For Auction In Geneva

Much like her contemporary, Princess Grace of Monaco, Queen Paola of Belgium was widely hailed as one of Europe's great beauties in the 1950s and 1960s, with her doe eyes, blonde hair and impeccable style. Born into the Italian aristocracy, Paola Ruffo di Calabria met her future prince at the Vatican, where they were both in attendance to witness the coronation of Pope John XXIII. He was Prince Albert of Liège, the younger brother and heir of King Baudouin, who had no children. The couple were married on 2 July 1959 at St. Goedele Cathedral in Brussels, when Paola became Princess Paola of Liège. They had three children, Prince Philippe (now King of Belgium), Princess Astrid and Prince Laurent. The couple ascended to the throne in 1993, upon the death of Albert's brother, but stood down 20 years later in favour of their eldest son. In recent years, they have been rocked by scandal, after it emerged that Albert had fathered a love child, Delphine Boël, now recognised as a royal Belgian princess. Through it all, though, they have remained married.