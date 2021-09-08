CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Marie-Antoinette Diamonds Up For Auction In Geneva

By Agn?s PEDRERO
Posted by 
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Two splendid diamond bracelets that belonged to French queen Marie-Antoinette will go under the hammer in Geneva later this year, the auction house Christie's said Wednesday. The bracelets, coated with 112 diamonds in total, will be sold together and are estimated to fetch between $2-4 million when they go under the hammer on November 9.

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 5

IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
48K+
Followers
19K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Antoinette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geneva#Auction#The Diamonds#French#Afp#Sotheby#Christies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Fashion
Related
Designers & Collectionstatler.com

Tiara of the Month: The Angoulême Emerald Tiara

In 1792, the month of September was a grim one for French aristocrats, starting with the infamous September Massacres at the beginning, and the establishment of the First French Republic by the end – effectively ending nearly 950 years of absolute monarchic rule. Which Royal Family has the most expensive...
Economyallthatsinteresting.com

Construction Workers Discover 239 Rare Gold Coins Dating Back to 1638 Hidden In The Walls Of A French Mansion

The stash of coins found in Brittany includes a 1646 "Louis d'Or" so rare it isn't even mentioned in one French currency guide and thought to be worth over $17,000 alone. It was during a seemingly ordinary restoration job in 2019 that the three French builders made their discovery. While tearing up the side of a mansion in Plozévet, Brittany, they discovered a hidden stash of gold coins embedded in the wall. Minted during the reigns of Louis XIII and Louis XIV, their value has since been estimated at over $350,000.
Lifestyleallthatsinteresting.com

One Of Napoleon’s Famous Hats Containing His DNA Is Going Up For Auction

The French emperor Napoleon Bonaparte left five strands of his hair in this trademark bicorne hat. An anonymous buyer got more than he bargained for when he picked up a 19th-century bicorne hat at a small German auction house. Not only is it one of Napoleon Bonaparte’s hats — but it also contains the French emperor’s DNA.
Worldnickiswift.com

How Are Queen Elizabeth's Royal Jewels Really Cleaned?

When it comes to being a stylish royal, you have to consider things like opting for appropriate clothing for each occasion (which might not be as easy as it sounds if you take a look at some of Megan Markle's supposedly scandalous ensembles), choosing hairstyles that are trendy yet classic, and picking the perfect accessories for each outfit. However, royals get much more than just a nice pair of earrings and perhaps a necklace. Instead, they sometimes get to wear some of the most stunning (and expensive) jewelry in the world. That's why you might have wondered how Queen Elizabeth II keeps the royal family's various crowns and tiaras in tip-top shape. Well, an insider has opened up about touching up the monarch's jewelry.
Visual ArtWANE-TV

Shredded Banksy art work up for auction

Half the painting is shredded, the strips dangling beneath the picture frame. The artwork was originally titled ‘Girl With Balloon’, but some typical Banksy mischief changed all that one day in October 2018. It had just been sold as the final lot of a Sotheby’s auction in London. But a...
Relationship Advicetatler.com

Princess Maria Anunciata of Liechtenstein marries Emanuele Musini in glamorous Viennese wedding

The great, the good and the exceptionally grand descended on Vienna on Saturday 4 September for the glittering wedding of Princess Maria Anunciata of Liechtenstein to her beau, Emanuele Musini. The wedding was held in a 12th century parish church in Vienna, the Schottenkirche, which has a mesmerising High Baroque interior. Princess Maria Anunciata, 36, the daughter of Princess Margaretha of Luxembourg and Prince Nikolaus of Liechtenstein, dazzled in a Valentino satin gown with intricate balloon sleeves.
ArtsNew York Post

Porcelain that was stolen by Nazis on the Sotheby’s auction block

A treasure trove of loot plundered by the Nazis for Hitler’s personal collection is set to hit the auction block at Sotheby’s. The 117 pieces of 18th-century Meissen porcelain which form the Oppenheimer collection are currently racking up big advance bids online. The crown jewel — a 1727 mantel clock...
Shoppingveranda.com

Sotheby's to Auction The Macklowes' $600 Million Art Collection

Sotheby's announced via global livestream this morning that it will hold two dedicated single owner sales of the renowned Macklowe Collection. This collection belonging to real estate developer Harry Macklowe and his estranged wife Linda features 65 remarkable works of art that highlights the most significant achievements of the last 80 years in art history. The divorcing couple built their collection over 50 years, and it is estimated to realize more than $600 million, which Sotheby's reports is the highest estimate placed on any collection to come to auction.
Celebritiestatler.com

Celebrating Queen Paola of Belgium's Swinging Sixties style

Much like her contemporary, Princess Grace of Monaco, Queen Paola of Belgium was widely hailed as one of Europe's great beauties in the 1950s and 1960s, with her doe eyes, blonde hair and impeccable style. Born into the Italian aristocracy, Paola Ruffo di Calabria met her future prince at the Vatican, where they were both in attendance to witness the coronation of Pope John XXIII. He was Prince Albert of Liège, the younger brother and heir of King Baudouin, who had no children. The couple were married on 2 July 1959 at St. Goedele Cathedral in Brussels, when Paola became Princess Paola of Liège. They had three children, Prince Philippe (now King of Belgium), Princess Astrid and Prince Laurent. The couple ascended to the throne in 1993, upon the death of Albert's brother, but stood down 20 years later in favour of their eldest son. In recent years, they have been rocked by scandal, after it emerged that Albert had fathered a love child, Delphine Boël, now recognised as a royal Belgian princess. Through it all, though, they have remained married.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

World’s Oldest Single Malt Scotch Headed For The Auction Block, For Charity

A taste of whisky history, spirit laid down in 1940 in a quiet corner in the north of Scotland, will soon hit the auction block. It was George Urquhart and his father, John, who had the foresight to take the spirit from Glenlivet Distillery and put it in a bespoke Gordon & MacPhail cask to be enjoyed by future generations. That was 80 years ago.
ApparelPosted by
WWD

Experiences and Sneakers Dominate at Le Bon Marché

Click here to read the full article. PARIS — If proof were needed that the sneaker rules the shoe closet, Parisian department stores are proving it by putting it at the center of their footwear sections. The latest evidence is Le Bon Marché‘s revamped shoe offering, unveiled late last month, where kicks are front and center. On the female-oriented second floor, the sneaker space has moved from a long stretch along a side wall of the building to a central area once home to heritage brands. Taking pride of place here is sustainable shoemaker Allbirds, whose temporary space is entirely upcycled using...
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Step Into the Luxurious Dior Spa Cheval Blanc in Paris

Based in Paris, Christian Dior has introduced its Dior Spa Cheval Blanc to allow guests to be immersed in the company’s aesthetics with top-tier beauty treatments. To pay homage to the fashion house, architect Peter Marino took inspiration from Parisian apartments as well as Dior’s signature styles to curate the luxurious spa. A curving spiral staircase leads to the Dior Spa Cheval Blanc which is comprised of six unique suites catering to different treatments. Each area portrays artistic decor influenced by the House of Dior and is built with a private white onyx bathroom in every room.
Designers & CollectionsTelegraph

How superstition and clairvoyants influenced fashion designers from Christian Dior to Coco Chanel

'All writers learn from the dead,' declares Margaret Atwood in her brilliant book Negotiating with the Dead, an observation that seems to me as true for great couturiers as it is for many other artists. Indeed, Atwood goes on to observe that, 'You can learn from ancestors in all their forms. Because the dead control the past, they control the stories... so if you are going to indulge in narration, you'll have to deal, sooner or later, with those from previous layers of time.'
Visual ArtPosted by
IBTimes

Wrapping Of Arc De Triomphe Begins In Christo Tribute

A first giant sheet of fabric was draped down the Arc de Triomphe in Paris on Sunday as work started to wrap the monument in a tribute to late artist Christo. After weeks of preparations, the final stage of the art installation has begun, with a silver-blue sheet of recyclable polypropylene unfurled from the top of the imposing war memorial at the top of the Champs-Elysees.
Lifestylecntraveler.com

Le Grand Contrôle Hotel Comes With After-Hours Access to Versailles’s Hidden Corners

“There is nothing new except what has been forgotten.” The words of Marie Antoinette still seem to echo within the gilded halls of Le Grand Contrôle. Her point is proved by the transformation of this historic building—set inside the gates of the Palace of Versailles—into France's most anticipated new hotel. All traces of a pre-French Revolution world have been preserved. Classical music lilts throughout imposing salons lined with portraits of well-coiffed luminaries, some of them former guests. Each chair, mirror, and velvet chaise, all dated to 1788—the last time the property's furniture was inventoried—and tracked down at auction, looks like it belongs. And while many corners of Paris, from the celebrated palace hotels to the Louvre, read like a page from history, none so eloquently sets a scene that can make you feel as if you're entering an 18th-century fairy tale.
EuropePosted by
HOLAUSA

Prince celebrates 18th birthday with exciting news

King Philippe and Queen Mathilde of Belgium’s eldest son, Prince Gabriel, is 18! To celebrate the royal’s milestone birthday on Friday, Aug. 20, the Belgian Royal Palace shared three photos of the Prince, including one of him and his father, on Facebook, along with the news that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy