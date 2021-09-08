CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adams County, NE

Adams County levy to increase nearly 14%

By Tony Herrman therrman@hastingstribune.com
Hastings Tribune
 4 days ago

Working with department heads, the Adams County budget committee and the budget preparation team were able to limit the county’s tax rate increase for 2021-22 to 13.86%. Members of the Adams County Board of Commissioners voted 6-0 to approve a tax levy rate of .342147 during a special budget meeting Tuesday before the regular meeting. Commissioner Chuck Neumann was absent for the budget meeting but present for the regular meeting.

