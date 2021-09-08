Adams County levy to increase nearly 14%

Auditor for the State of Iowa, Rob Sand, has released the annual audit report for Guthrie County. He has identified six issues, five of which are repeated from the prior year and are frequently identified within similar sized counties. The auditor has accepted all of the county’s responses to rectifying the identified problems, the majority of which relate to segregation of duties. This is often difficult when there are a small number of department employees. In order to provide better internal controls, the departments agreed that, when possible, they will ask volunteers or members of other departments to assist with routine tasks. This could include opening mail and accounting for receipts, having that accuracy verified by a second individual and having account reconciliations done by someone other than the person signing checks. Other responses include the creation of accounting procedures and records for the Sheriff’s Office regarding drug and tobacco buy money as well as a year-to-date spreadsheet showing all receipts and disbursements and a more timely amendment of budgetary changes by the county auditor. For the year ending June 30, 2020, Guthrie County saw revenues increase by 29.9 percent. This is primarily due to an increase in property tax and FEMA grants received. Expenditures rose by 3.9 percent over the previous year. The full report can be found by logging on to the Iowa Auditor of the State website through the link included below.