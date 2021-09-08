CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Neurodiversity can be a workplace strength, if we make room for it

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmma can recognise patterns within complex code. James can develop several different solutions when faced with complicated problems. But it is unlikely either will find a job where they can put their specialist skills to work - or any job, actually. Emma has dyslexia. James has been diagnosed with attention...

Jobs

4 ways a boss can create a toxic workplace

Leadership matters a lot in the tone and harmony of any workplace. Supervisors and managers influence people’s motivation to work, their relationship with their colleagues, and their overall sense of well-being. So, a bad boss can grind productivity to a halt and—especially in the age of the Great Resignation—lead employees out the door.
Mental Health

Managing Anxiety as We Re-Enter a Hybrid Workplace

At the beginning of the pandemic, it is likely that we felt anxious as we transitioned from working in traditional office spaces to working out of our homes. This change took some getting used to, but after a while; we gradually acclimated to our new remote work environments. Now, many of us are faced with another change–re-acclimating to in-person work and social activities. This adjustment can feel overwhelming as we are not only considering its impact on us, but we are concerned about our families as well. Here are some ways to boost self-confidence and dispel anxiety as we navigate our re-entry to the workplace.
Mental Health

Community Newsletter: “Autism Voices” and the developing cortex

Hello, and welcome to this week’s Community Newsletter! I’m your host, Chelsey B. Coombs, Spectrum’s engagement editor. A flurry of tweets this week touted a new Autism study from researchers at McGill University in Montreal, Canada. The researchers piloted a new protocol, called “Autism Voices,” for collecting the first-person perspectives...
Business

How companies can bring diversity, inclusion to the workplace

KUTV — Did you know you are 62% more likely to be in top leadership if you have a working knowledge of diversity and inclusion?. Companies want to be doing better when it comes to diversity and inclusion--but taking those starting steps can feel overwhelming. Luckily, Sara Jones, CEO of InclusionPro is offering a helping hand.
Mental Health

A financial guide to mental health therapy

Whether you visit a psychologist in person or chat with a licensed therapist online, here’s what you need to know about accessing mental health resources. The content on this page is accurate as of the posting date; however, some of our partner offers may have expired. Please review our list of best credit cards, or use our CardMatch™ tool to find cards matched to your needs.
Public Health
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Say Doctors

The Delta variant of coronavirus is said to make people "sicker, quicker" but what you may not know is that all variants of COVID can make you "sicker, longer." An estimated 10 to 30% of people who get COVID—even a mild case—may develop debilitating symptoms that may never go away. What are they, and how can you make sure you know if you have "Long COVID" or are a "Long Hauler"? Read on for six key symptoms, reported by doctors during a BMJ panel, and how to reduce your risk of getting them—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
New York City, NY
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
Skin Care

The 5 ways your nails may reveal if you’ve had COVID

You could find out if you’ve previously had Covid by looking at your nails, experts suggest. A handful of strange changes in the finger and toe nails have been documented over the course of the pandemic. Experts say nails are similar to the skin in that they can give clues...
Public Health
Knowridge Science Report

Vitamin D and COVID-19: What you need to know

Several recent studies have found that vitamin D supplements may help protect against COVID-19. For example, in a study at Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York, researchers found that patients with low vitamin D levels who are hospitalized for COVID-19 may have a lower risk of dying or requiring mechanical ventilation if they receive vitamin D supplementation of at least 1,000 units weekly.
Public Health

COVID: The Vitamin That Boosts The Immune System

“Food is our first medicine and the kitchen is our first pharmacy.”. Vitamin B6 has a potential role in preventing cytokine storms in COVID-19 patients, research suggests. The beneficial effects of vitamin C and D and minerals such as magnesium and zinc on the immune system have attracted attention, but there are hardly any studies on vitamin B6.
Public Health
EatThis

I'm a Doctor and Warn You Don't Believe These COVID Myths

There is a lot of information circulating regarding COVID-19 vaccines, potential off market treatments for the virus and the effectiveness of masks. In fact, many online forums are filled with claims, purportedly backed up with scientific evidence and the endorsement of health experts. However, according to Darren P. Mareiniss, MD, an assistant professor of emergency medicine at Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia, some of the information is not only downright wrong, but potentially dangerous. In fact, believing it may prove fatal. Here are 6 dangerous COVID myths currently being propagated and compelling evidence of why you shouldn't believe them. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Texas State
Matt Lillywhite

A Disease Is Spiking In The United States, And It's Not Covid

According to the CDC, 476k people are infected with Lyme disease every year. And if left untreated, infection can spread to joints, the heart, and the nervous system. Texas is currently dealing with a giant wave of hospitalizations due to Covid-19. But with the pandemic being in the news so much, many Texans are unaware of other dangerous diseases that have been found throughout the state.
World

Concerns raised as nurses who refuse Covid-19 jab redeployed

The Royal College of Nursing has written to a hospital trust in the South of England to express a range of concerns about its decision to redeploy nurses who declined the Covid-19 vaccine to non-patient facing roles. University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust has this week confirmed that a “small...
Public Health
EatThis

One Major Effect of Vitamin D on Your Bladder, New Study Says

An overactive bladder can feel both embarrassing and like a major nuisance—but if you suffer from this condition, you're not alone. The American Urological Association states 33 million Americans experience an overactive bladder. Currently, there are a lot of cutting-edge medications to treat this… but if you'd prefer to try making a small shift to your daily routine rather than start on a prescription, an impressive new study suggests one supplement that's already been making headlines lately.
Tacoma, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Vaccine for kids under age 12? ‘Not a good idea,’ say pediatricians

The combination of children being back in the classroom — and the delta variant affecting children — has some parents so concerned that they’re reportedly asking doctors to make exceptions and vaccinate their children who are under the age of 12. Also, other parents are reportedly telling vaccinating clinicians their child is 12 when the child is not.
Industry
Daily Fort Worth

Majority of workers set to quit their jobs if mandated to get the vaccine amid workers shortage, companies might struggle with staffing

The number of vaccine hesitant people seems to go down recently amid the fourth Delta wave spread across the country while the number of vaccinated people continues to raise. The rising number of cases in the last month and a half and especially the full FDA approval surely helped those vaccinate hesitant to get the shot just when more and more students are testing positive at schools.

