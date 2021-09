A core squad in focus we look at the current best possible playing 11 for Mumbai Indians (MI) for second phase IPL 2021 in UAE. One of the only 4 teams to have had no changes in the squad ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021 in UAE, Mumbai Indians are completely well placed in IPL 2021 so far. What’s more, the team is back to their strongest den UAE, where they made a record fifth IPL title win.