1,000+ join anti-vaccine protest in Las Vegas

On Tuesday afternoon, protests popped up across the city of Las Vegas.

More than a thousand people gathered to push back on coronavirus-related mandates.

“We can make decisions for ourselves instead of someone making them for us,” said Melissa Brown who participated in the protest.

Many of those in attendance said they are not against people getting the vaccine but rather are just against it being forced onto them.

“We just want to emphasize it’s freedom of choice,” said Raisai Smith.

“It has nothing to do with whether I want to get the vaccine or not. It’s the principle,” said Felicia Patterson.

Patterson said she recently quit her job with the Disney Company because of a vaccine mandate.

Nationally, officials report that the majority of coronavirus hospitalizations are for people that are not fully vaccinated. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says COVID-19 vaccines are effective at helping protect against severe disease and death caused by the virus.

Despite this, many people say it’s about having the right to choose.

“I think a lot of people just want to be able to choose for themselves,” said Brown.

“I am not anti-vaccine. I have probably had more vaccines than the average person. I am pro-choice,” said Patterson.