Eat, Drink and Be Scary!

Not feeling the Halloween spirit yet? These spooktacular ideas are sure to get you in a frighteningly festive mood for your next spooky soiree!. When October rolls around (and before my Christmas-crazy starts kicking in), I thrive on all things Halloween. The spooky decorations, eerie soundtracks, clever costumes, frightening movies, gory tricks and cavity-inducing treats… however, if you’re unlike me, who gets thrilled by an epic Freddy vs. Jason battle, then that’s completely acceptable, too! Pumpkins and princesses? DONE! Halloween doesn’t have rules or an age limit. It gives kiddos the opportunity to live out their super hero and heroine fantasies, while adults can embody their inner-child and embrace group costumes with their friends or family. These are the best parts of this holiday — it’s the one day of the year that you’re guaranteed to enjoy however you decide to celebrate. So, wherever the ghosts may lead you this year, here are a few of my favorite festive ideas that are suitable for anyone feeling the Halloween spirit.