CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Europa Universalis 4 focuses on Sub-Saharan Africa in new Content Pack

By Rijad Kamberovic
altchar.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMali is a realm that has outlived its time of glory and is spiraling into irrelevance during the timeframe of EU4. Starting prior to 1444 with the death of Mansa Suleyman Keita, the brother of the famous Mansa Musa, Mali has been facing civil wars and poor leadership. As such, Mali has not had a good time starting in the game as they will have to face the Disaster Decline of Mali, with its crippling modifiers.

www.altchar.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mansa Musa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sub Saharan Africa#Economy#Mali#Europa Universalis 4#Sub Saharan#Pretender#Reconquest#Restore Mali Authority#Gold And Ivory#Ulema#A Counting House#European
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Related
Public HealthWorld Bank Blogs

A lot would take the shot: COVID-19 vaccine acceptance in six Sub-Saharan African countries

While the recent policy dialogue in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA) focuses on vaccine supply and issues of financing, relatively little is known about the willingness to be vaccinated against COVID-19 within the population (a related blog post discusses some of the existing evidence). This knowledge gap is particularly glaring as the region is home to a staggering 433 million people living in absolute poverty and the pandemic clashes with already precarious livelihoods, ill-equipped public health systems, and high prevalence of comorbidities. As a result, large swaths of the population in SSA remain severely exposed without high vaccine coverage.
Public HealthBrookings Institution

COVID-19 impacts on foreign direct investments in sub-Saharan Africa

In June of this year, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) released its 2021 World Investment Report, in which it focuses on investing in a sustainable recovery from the pandemic. The report itself looks at how the COVID-19 pandemic impacted foreign direct investment globally and investment priorities for the recovery phase. The complex health and economic challenges created by the pandemic throughout the African continent have significant impacts on the foreign direct investment (FDI) both to and from the region. In fact, Africa’s share of total global FDI inflows for developing economies fell from 6.3 percent to 5.9 percent between 2019 and 2020 (Figure 1). Although FDI inflows were already on a decline, COVID-19 continued to have a negative impact on investment globally and regionally.
Beauty & FashionArchDaily

Sub-Saharan Africa Architectural Guide: Exploring the Architecture of Bangui and Kinshasa

When we look at African architecture, we see the architectural diversity of a continent which has been shaped and moulded into its present form by a combination of internal and external factors. When we look at African architecture, there is also a tendency for certain regions to take precedence over other parts of the continent. The Tropical Modernist works of Maxwell Fry and Jane Drew in Ghana and Nigeria, for example, are extremely well documented. So is the extremely well-preserved colonial-era architecture of the Eritrean capital of Asmara. Yet, there seems to be parts of the continent that “slip under the radar” in African architectural conversations – and the book Architectural Guide: Sub Saharan Africa is a welcome addition to African architectural scholarship.
Industrythefishsite.com

Sparking interest – and investment – in sub-Saharan African aquaculture

On the day of the publication of Aqua-Spark’s new report on tilapia farming in sub-Saharan Africa, Willem van Pijl and Amy Novogratz reflect on what they’ve learned and what they’re hoping to achieve through the process, as they approach the launch of a $50 million African aquaculture fund. Given the...
Industrythefishsite.com

Tilapia aquaculture could be sub-Saharan Africa’s silver bullet when tackling food insecurity

In its new Aqua Insights Report, Aqua-Spark finds that as the region’s population approaches 2 billion by 2050, demand for fish will far exceed today’s production volumes of 10 million metric tonnes. Demand for fish could reach between 16-29 million metric tonnes per year at its current trajectory. Since wild catch volumes have been overexploited and cannot increase, sub-Saharan Africa must find new ways to meet the increased demand.
Public HealthVoice of America

New Variant of COVID-19 Detected in South Africa  

Scientists in South Africa say they have detected a new variant of COVID-19. The country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases announced Monday in a new study that the variant, which has been designated C.1.2, was first detected in South Africa in May of this year, and has since spread to seven other countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and the southern Pacific region of Oceania.
Video Gamesaltchar.com

LoL esports Worlds 2021 location and format announced

League of Legends' esport event of the year is packing its bags and hopping a plane to Reykjavik, Iceland. Worlds 2021 will kick off on October 5 and end with the Finals on November 6. Laugardalshöll indoor sporting arena's newly refurbished Hall A will witness the action firsthand. League of...
Lifestylescld.org

Top Literary Destinations to See in Asia, Africa, Europe & Latin America

Whether you’re planning an actual trip or simply want to travel in your imagination, you’ll find exciting places to add to your literary travel itinerary in this post!. I’m sharing some of the oldest, most beautiful, and most unusual libraries and literary landmarks in Asia, Africa, Continental Europe, and Latin America. (TIP: If you read this post in the Chrome browser, Google Translate will offer to translate the linked webpages that don’t load in English.)
Video Gamesaltchar.com

PUBG giveaway: PCS 5 merch - rules and how to enter

PUBG is closing in on the biggest event of the year but PCS 5: Europe is coming before that. Starting on September 18, 2021, some of the best teams in Europe will be competing for the lion's share of the $250,000 prize pool. After that, PUBG Global Championship will get its list of participants from Europe, with the winner of PCS 5 getting a guaranteed spot on the big tournament.
Public HealthCouncil on Foreign Relations

New COVID-19 Variant Detected in South Africa

September 1, 2021 10:32 am (EST) Advocates for increased international assistance to Africa for vaccination against COVID-19 argue that so long as the disease is spreading in one part of the world, variants to the disease can evolve and threaten everybody else. Rates of vaccination against COVID-19 are low in Africa: less than 2 percent of the continent’s population of 1.3 billion people are fully vaccinated. Public health statistical infrastructure is weak on the continent. For example, Kenya’s health principal secretary testified in parliament that statistics of COVID-19 deaths are incomplete because, among other factors, of a shortage of pathologists. The most accurate health statistics appear to be in South Africa. There, over 23 percent of the population has received at least one dose of either the Johnson & Johnson or Pfizer vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
North Denver News

New Variant of COVID-19 Detected in South Africa   |

Scientists in South Africa say they have detected a new variant of COVID-19. The country’s National Institute for Communicable Diseases announced Monday in a new study that the variant, which has been designated C.1.2, was first detected in South Africa in May of this year, and has since spread to seven other countries in Africa, Asia, Europe and the southern Pacific region of Oceania.
Public HealthVoice of America

Africa Steps Up Surveillance of New COVID Variants

GENEVA - The World Health Organization says genomic sequencing capability is being improved in Africa to better detect, monitor and respond to COVID-19 mutations. Several variants of the coronavirus are circulating in African countries. The Delta variant is, by far, the most contagious and virulent. The variants have sparked flare-ups of this deadly disease. However, the Delta variant is most responsible for prolonging Africa’s third pandemic wave.

Comments / 0

Community Policy