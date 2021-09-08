Europa Universalis 4 focuses on Sub-Saharan Africa in new Content Pack
Mali is a realm that has outlived its time of glory and is spiraling into irrelevance during the timeframe of EU4. Starting prior to 1444 with the death of Mansa Suleyman Keita, the brother of the famous Mansa Musa, Mali has been facing civil wars and poor leadership. As such, Mali has not had a good time starting in the game as they will have to face the Disaster Decline of Mali, with its crippling modifiers.www.altchar.com
