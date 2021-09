The first trial of the college admissions bribery scandal is set to begin Wednesday, promising new developments in an ongoing legal battle, Fox News reported. The jury selection for “Operation Varsity Blues” will begin at a Boston federal court against two parents accused of paying hundreds of thousands of dollars to falsify their children’s identities as athletic recruits to grant them admission into the University of Southern California (USC), Fox News reported. The two parents are former Chief Operating Officer of Wynn Resorts Development Gamal Abdelaziz and former Chief Financial Officer of Staples John Wilson, who are the first to go on trial among dozens of others accused of using similar methods to get their children into elite American universities.