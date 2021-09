U.S. Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker believes the feud between Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau won't get in the way of the team's success at the event next month. "They assured me that the team and the country and everything else that goes into this is their (top priority)," Stricker said, according to Sports Illustrated’s John Hawkins. "They said it's not going to be an issue, and I believe them. I trust them. As far as I'm concerned, it's been put to bed."