CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

LEFCON, LLC Moves Up in the Inc. 5000 - Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (PRWEB) September 07, 2021. LEFCON, LLC, a national technology support company, is proud to announce that it has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Inc. 5000 list for the second year in a row. This year the company ranks No. 1120 compared to 2020 when it landed at No. 1332, the increase represents three-year growth of 432 percent.

www.mysanantonio.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americas#Prweb#Inc#American#Llc Lefcon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Small Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Related
Businessfloridanewswire.com

Lime Group, LLC to offer customized digital marketing services

FLORENCE, Ala., Sep 10, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — As a result of continued growth and client success, Lime Group, LLC, will begin offering marketing services tailored to specific business’ needs and goals. In the past, Lime Group has offered a flat rate for access to all of their resources from website development and maintenance to social media management and print advertising. Thanks to feedback from clients and the expansion of services, the company will now be offering customized services so that everyone pays for what they need and no more.
Cincinnati, OHPosted by
Cincinnati Business Courier

Silicon Valley's fastest-growing private company sets opening date for Cincinnati operations

Truepill Inc., a digital health and pharmacy startup and fastest-growing private company in Silicon Valley, plans to open its Greater Cincinnati operations later this year. Truepill, which received approval at the end of August for a more than 1.48%, eight-year Job Creation Tax Credit from the Ohio Tax Credit Authority, plans to open its Sharonville pharmaceutical fulfillment facility in November. The company signed a lease for nearly 20,850 square feet of space in Enterprise Business Park, located at 2718-2722 E. Kemper Road.
Amarillo, TXMySanAntonio

Air Oasis Makes the Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Companies in America

AMARILLO, Texas (PRWEB) September 09, 2021. Air Oasis is an air purifier manufacturer that sells it’s top-rated products directly to the end user. The company has earned a spot on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies in America. This recognition was given after a year of record-breaking growth for the company, accelerated by providing health and safety solutions to improve the indoor air quality of buildings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Businessdcvelocity.com

With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 54.5%, Acquired Data Solutions Ranks No. 225 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the D.C. Metro Region

With a Two-Year Revenue Growth of 54.5%, Acquired Data Solutions Ranks No. 225 on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in the D.C. Metro Region. Companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals: D.C. Metro list employed more than 120,000 people. ROCKVILLE, MD September 7, 2021 – Inc. magazine...
BusinessGlendale Star

Avana selected as fastest-growing company

Inc. magazine revealed that Avana Companies, a family of lending and asset management platforms, has made it to its annual Inc. 5000 list out of 7 million companies. The list represents a look at the most successful companies within the United States’ independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft,...
Marketsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Inspire Investing Parent Recognized Again On The Inc. 5000 List Of Most Successful Private Companies

For the second consecutive year, faith-based investing firm Inspire Investing's parent earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 list of America's fastest-growing private companies. BOISE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / September 7, 2021 / For the second year in a row, Inspire Impact Group, parent company of faith-based investing industry leader, Inspire Investing, has made the Inc. 5000 list - the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. Inspire came in at number 841 overall and 48th in the financial services industry, posting a 578% three-year revenue growth figure from 2017 to 2020. This growth places Inspire in the top 20% of all who made it on the highly publicized list.
EconomyPosted by
Eye On Annapolis

Rehab 2 Perform Named to Magazine’s Inc 5000

Inc. magazine recently revealed that Rehab 2 Perform is No. 1398 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
Economyakbizmag.com

Koniag Government Services Ranks Among Annual List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000. “We are extremely honored to be recognized...
Greenville, NCWNCT

Four Greenville-based companies recognized by Inc. Magazine

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Four Greenville-based companies have received good marks in INC Magazine’s “5,000 Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America” report. Three of the four businesses are tech companies and one is a commercial real estate company. Coming in 850th place was Grover Gaming with 574% growth in three years. It was followed by Appogee, Integrative Mobile and The Overton Group.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Keyfactor Named to the 2021 Inc. 5000, Representing the Fastest Growing Digital Identity and IoT Security Business in America

Company Recognized for the Second Consecutive Year with 314% Revenue Growth. Keyfactor, the pioneer of PKI as-a-Service and leader in machine identity management, ranked as fastest growing machine identity management provider on the 2021 Inc. Magazine Inc. 5000, an annual ranking of America’s fastest growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within America’s privately held business sector.
Hair CarePosted by
Black Enterprise

CurlMix Earned Top 100 Spot Among Fastest-Growing Privately Owned Companies on Inc. 5,000 List

This couple built a multimillion-dollar company making hair products for Black women in their kitchen. Kim Lewis, the owner of Chicago-based beauty brand CurlMix, started her entrepreneurial journey after her husband, Tim, won $100,000 on the Who Wants To Be a Millionaire game show. She signed him up as a contestant after noticing his talent during a night of binge-watching old episodes. To her luck, Tim scored enough money to launch her first business—and then some. She quit her job the following Monday.
Texas StateMySanAntonio

Salesforce's CEO Offers to Relocate Employees From Texas

(Bloomberg) -- Salesforce.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff told employees on Friday that the company will help them leave Texas if they wish in response to the state’s approval of a controversial anti-abortion law. “If you want to move we’ll help you exit,” Benioff said in a tweet directed...
RetailMySanAntonio

4 Challenges I Overcame While Working in Business Development for a Luxury Company

Opening a flagship showroom for an Italian design brand in New York City presents all sorts of challenges. I accomplished a project like this when I was at the beginning of my career in my 20s. I didn’t have experience in business development, I didn’t know how to secure high-end projects, and on top of that, it was my first time working in the design luxury industry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy