There are few Dodgers right now that feel better-suited to take the plate in a high-leverage situation than Will Smith. He's known for smacking home runs right when the team needs one (he's got 22 so far this season) and leads MLB in the catcher spot for WAR at 4.4. He's hit more home runs in clutch situations than anyone else on the team this year, so much so that his nickname has become Captain Clutch.