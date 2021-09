The murder of George Floyd last year and the rise of the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality and systematic racial inequality have continued to loom large over America’s collective political psyche. As the brutality that Black Americans have always faced has been brought into mainstream discourse, more and more Americans, primarily Democrats, have come to support serious measures being taken to keep police officers under control. Phrases like “defund the police” and “ACAB,” or “all cops are bastards,” have become commonplace. The Democratic voter base has made it clear: things must change.