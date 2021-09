The Breton on his new album Kerber and its accompanying film, his island home of Ushant, and rekindling his love of electronic music. Yann Tiersen is online, live from the Western end of the English Channel. He is talking to us from his studio on the island of Ushant, lying just off the Brittany coast. With merely a couple of hundred inhabitants, the French territory now has a substantial piece of music in its honour in the form of Tiersen’s new album Kerber, named after a chapel on the island. There is an accompanying film, too, where viewers are taken on a visual and social journey across the island. On it he brings his instrumental capabilities with keyboard, electronics and violin to the fore, with the help of director Kit Monteith.