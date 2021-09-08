CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Currencies

Bitcoin trading subdued after chaotic debut in El Salvador; Coinbase faces lawsuit

By Herbert Lash
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dGF0D_0bpXBpdo00

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Volatility in bitcoin eased on Wednesday, a day after El Salvador adopted the crypto asset as legal tender here, but the threat of a U.S. lawsuit against crypto exchange Coinbase here Global Inc underscored the rocky road ahead for cryptocurrencies.

The Securities and Exchange Commission issued Coinbase with a Wells notice, indicating the U.S. regulator will sue if the crypto exchange goes ahead with the launch of its interest-bearing “Lend” product for crypto assets.

SEC Chair Gary Gensler has called the crypto universe a “Wild West” that is riddled with fraud and investor risk.

Coinbase said it would delay the launch until at least October. Shares of Coinbase fell 2.50% to $260.02.

Coinbase is not the only cryptocurrency platform to come under regulatory scrutiny. Several states have cracked down on BlockFi.

Trading in bitcoin was less hectic after the cryptocurrency suffered its heaviest losses in 2-1/2 months on Tuesday, when it hit a near four-month high of $52,956 before ending the day down 11.1%, its largest percentage drop since June 2.

At one point on Tuesday, the digital currency fell as much as 18.6%, wiping out more than $180 billion in market value.

Bitcoin on Wednesday was down 0.92% at $46,369.72.

Tuesday was a historic day for bitcoin as El Salvador’s decision to make the digital currency legal tender got off to a bumpy start.

Technological glitches hampered its use while street protests by mistrustful citizens broke out in the Central American country.

As bitcoin wobbled, Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said his government purchased an additional 150 bitcoins on Tuesday, worth around $7 million.

“That has underscored the difficulty in trying to protect the value of bitcoin as its own currency,” said Nana Otsuki, chief economist at Monex Securities. “The buying didn’t seem to be effective in halting its fall.”

Analysts said the move by El Salvador showed crypto currencies are here to stay but as with any innovation, they will suffer birthing pains as the currency’s volatility must be resolved.

Bitcoin has been pitched to a largely unbanked population in El Salvador as an effective savings vehicle and a store of value for users, said Ganesh Viswanath-Natraj, assistant professor of finance at Warwick Business School in Britain.

“High volatility in a medium of exchange corresponds to high volatility in the macroeconomy. Users who hold bitcoin will now see wild swings in their savings,” Viswanath-Natraj said.

Bitcoin has experienced daily trading moves of 10% or more 10 times this year, as it did both in 2020 and 2019, according to Refinitiv data. In 2018 and 2017, there were 17 days each year of 10% moves or more, per Refinitiv.

Citing volatility in crypto markets, Robinhood Markets Inc said on Wednesday it would roll out crypto recurring investments, allowing customers to buy digital coins commission-free and with as little as $1 on a schedule of their choice.

Tuesday’s trading frenzy included bouts of delayed transactions at U.S. cryptocurrency exchanges Kraken, Gemini and Coinbase.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

179K+
Followers
205K+
Post
97M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#El Salvador#Day Trading#Bitcoins#Crypto Exchange Coinbase#Global Inc#Sec#Central American#Salvadoran#Monex Securities#Warwick Business School#Robinhood Markets Inc#Kraken
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Currencies
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Businessmakeuseof.com

El Salvador Adopts Bitcoin as a Currency: 3 Reasons Why That Matters

On Tuesday, September 7, 2021, El Salvador made history, becoming the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. Along with the US dollar, Bitcoin is now El Salvador's official currency. The initial rollout was beset by problems, with protestors filling the streets to criticize the move, the government's payment...
Economybitcoinist.com

Latin America, Tipping Point: Mexico Doesn’t Understand, Brazilians Want Bitcoin

Do Latin America ‘s unique characteristics put the continent in position to adopt cryptocurrencies before the rest of the world? Or is El Salvador an isolated case? In Latin America, Tipping Point we’ll select the area’s most important headlines and summarize them in a few sentences and quotes. This is the jam-packed news compilation you were looking for.
Economybitcoinmagazine.com

How El Salvador Has Become A Bitcoin Pioneer

In recent months, the Central American country of El Salvador has made news headlines around the world following their announcement to make bitcoin legal tender, becoming the first country to do so. This has been met with a mixed reaction from financial institutions, such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund, due to the historically volatile nature of the cryptocurrency. However, El Salvador remains optimistic that they will soon become the new leading haven for Bitcoin.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

El Salvador's bonds suffer as Bitcoin Law takes effect

El Salvador’s move to embrace Bitcoin has ruffled the feathers of bond investors, with yields spiking as investors signal uncertainty for the emerging economy. A Wednesday report published by Bloomberg notes that recently, the yield curve on El Salvador’s bonds has inverted, meaning bonds with short-term maturities are now yielding more than is due from the instruments. It stated:
Technologykfgo.com

El Salvador’s bitcoin digital wallet beset by technical glitches

SAN SALVADOR (Reuters) – For a fourth day in a row technical glitches have beset the Salvadoran government’s bitcoin digital wallet Chivo, a setback that could discourage residents from signing up to the app promoted by President Nayib Bukele. Problems accessing the wallet, withdrawing money from ATMs, and data verification,...
CurrenciesPosted by
pymnts

Bitcoin Daily: Ukraine OKs Regulations for Crypto, Legalizes It; Mexico's Central Bank Chief Says Bitcoin 'Not Really Money'

Ukraine is the latest country to put down new official cryptocurrency-related rulings as it moves toward legitimizing the digital currency, CNBC reported. The Ukranian parliament unanimously passed a law legalizing crypto, which will now be sent to the desk of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, according to the report. The law originated in 2020.
EconomyBenzinga

El Salvador's Bitcoin Wallet Could Cost Western Union, Others $400M Annually: Report

Despite some early issues, El Salvador’s Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) wallet could take away a large sum of business from global remittance providers. What Happened: A new report from CNBC said money service providers like The Western Union Company (NSYE: WU) could lose as much as $400 million a year now that El Salvador has officially adopted Bitcoin.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Bitcoin transactions ‘akin to bartering,’ Bank of Mexico governor says

The governor of the Bank of Mexico, Alejandro Díaz de León, dismissed Bitcoin’s (BTC) position as a reliable legal tender, citing price volatility as a major roadblock toward full-fledged adoption. Díaz de León said in a Reuters interview that Bitcoin’s position in today’s financial system resembles “a dimension of precious...
Economyzycrypto.com

Moneygram, Western Union Could Lose Nearly Half A Billion Dollars Yearly, Courtesy Of El Salvador Adopting Bitcoin

The new bitcoin law that recognizes the most valuable cryptocurrency by market valuation, as legal tender in El Salvador may be putting some of the biggest finance firms providing financial services in the country out of business. El Salvador residents are beneficiaries of the transparency and speed that comes with using it to carry out day-to-day transactions.
Economycryptoslate.com

Protests in El Salvador intensify following the passing of the Bitcoin Law

El Salvador made history on Tuesday as the Bitcoin Law came into effect, sanctioning the leading cryptocurrency as legal tender in the South American country. However, since President Bukele first introduced the bill, rumblings of discontent among El Salvadorians have been brewing. Following Tuesday’s passing of the law, this discontent...

Comments / 0

Community Policy