Special Weather Statement issued for Cherokee, Muskogee, Sequoyah by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-08 01:38:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-08 02:15:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Cherokee; Muskogee; Sequoyah A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Sequoyah, south central Cherokee and southeastern Muskogee Counties through 215 AM CDT At 138 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm over Pumpkin Center, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations in or near the path include Vian... Gore Webbers Falls... Marble City Braggs... Cookson Greenleaf State Park... Pumpkin Center Lake Tenkiller State Park... Box This includes Interstate 40 in Oklahoma between mile markers 280 and 296. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH