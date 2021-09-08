CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden County, GA

Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

weather.gov
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-11 02:14:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-12 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Camden; Coastal Glynn HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Southeast Georgia and Northeast Florida Beaches. * WHEN...Through Sunday evening. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water.

