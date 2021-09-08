Rip Current Statement issued for Coastal Camden, Coastal Glynn by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-12 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-14 07:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Inexperienced swimmers should remain out of the water due to dangerous surf conditions. Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Coastal Cameron; Coastal Kenedy; Coastal Willacy HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THIS EVENING TO 7 AM CDT TUESDAY HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING * WHAT...Large breaking waves of 4 to 8 feet expected in the surf zone with dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Coastal Willacy, Coastal Cameron, and Coastal Kenedy Counties. * WHEN...from 7 PM this evening to 7 AM CDT Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Dangerous swimming and surfing conditions and localized beach erosion. Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...High tides will occur near midnight tonight and 1 AM Monday night.