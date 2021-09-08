CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Europe

Marie-Antoinette diamonds up for auction in Geneva

By Fabrice COFFRINI, AgnÃ¨s PEDRERO
Posted by 
AFP
AFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YgAUT_0bpXBQll00
Marie-Antoinette, the last queen of France before the revolution, was guillotined in Paris in October 1793 /AFP

Two splendid diamond bracelets that belonged to French queen Marie-Antoinette will go under the hammer in Geneva later this year, the auction house Christie's said Wednesday.

The bracelets, coated with 112 diamonds in total, will be sold together and are estimated to fetch between $2-4 million when they go under the hammer on November 9.

That estimate "includes not only the intrinsic value of the diamonds, but also the possibility to wear jewellery that was once worn by the famous queen Marie-Antoinette," Christie's jewellery specialist Marie-Cecile Cisamolo told AFP.

The historic jewels could meanwhile easily go for far more than the asking price.

"As seen in recent Geneva sales, the market for jewels of noble provenance continues to perform extremely well," Francois Curiel, the chairman of Christie's luxury division, said in a statement.

In 2018, a natural pearl and diamond pendant that belonged to the ill-fated French queen was estimated by the Sotheby's auction house at $1-2 million but was snapped up for $36 million.

Marie-Antoinette, the last queen of France before the revolution, was guillotined in Paris in October 1793 at the age of 37.

But Cisamolo said that it was not just their history that made the bracelets extraordinary, pointing to the large size of the diamonds, which range from around one to four carats.

"It is very difficult to measure their exact size, because these are antique diamonds, and back then the sizes were less precise," she explained.

While lacking the precision of today's laser-cut gems, Cisamolo stressed the charm and uniqueness of antique diamonds.

In total, Christies estimates that the bracelets comprise 140 to 150 carats.

They are each composed of three rows of gems and can be connected together and worn as a necklace.

- Paris, Brussels and Vienna  -

According to Christie's, Marie-Antoinette ordered the bracelets from jeweller Charles August Boehmer in Paris in 1776, two years after she ascended the throne.

She paid 250,000 livres, "a huge sum at the time," Christies said.

Then the revolution arrived.

Before attempting to flee France with king Louis XVI and their children, Marie-Antoinette first made sure her jewels were sent out of the country.

They were sent to Brussels, governed by her sister Archduchess Marie-Christine, before being sent on to the French queen's native Austria, ruled by her nephew, the emperor.

In 1792, the royal family was imprisoned in Paris. The king and queen were executed the next year, and their 10-year-old son Louis XVII died in captivity.

Only their daughter, Marie Therese of France, survived. She was freed in December 1795 and sent to Austria, where she was given her mother's jewels.

"These jewels can thus be traced all the way back to Marie-Antoinette," Cisamolo said, adding that she hoped whoever bought them "will cherish them for the rest of their life."

"Not only are you wearing something that Marie-Antoinette wore," she said. "The diamonds are extraordinary."

The bracelets, she said, showing off the gems glistening on her wrists, "flow. It is as though you are wearing fabric."

Comments / 0

AFP

AFP

24K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marie Antoinette
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geneva#Auction#The Diamonds#French#Sotheby#Christies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
Related
Economyallthatsinteresting.com

Construction Workers Discover 239 Rare Gold Coins Dating Back to 1638 Hidden In The Walls Of A French Mansion

The stash of coins found in Brittany includes a 1646 "Louis d'Or" so rare it isn't even mentioned in one French currency guide and thought to be worth over $17,000 alone. It was during a seemingly ordinary restoration job in 2019 that the three French builders made their discovery. While tearing up the side of a mansion in Plozévet, Brittany, they discovered a hidden stash of gold coins embedded in the wall. Minted during the reigns of Louis XIII and Louis XIV, their value has since been estimated at over $350,000.
Designers & Collectionstatler.com

Tiara of the Month: The Angoulême Emerald Tiara

In 1792, the month of September was a grim one for French aristocrats, starting with the infamous September Massacres at the beginning, and the establishment of the First French Republic by the end – effectively ending nearly 950 years of absolute monarchic rule. Which Royal Family has the most expensive...
Visual ArtWANE-TV

Shredded Banksy art work up for auction

Half the painting is shredded, the strips dangling beneath the picture frame. The artwork was originally titled ‘Girl With Balloon’, but some typical Banksy mischief changed all that one day in October 2018. It had just been sold as the final lot of a Sotheby’s auction in London. But a...
TV SeriesPosted by
Deadline

‘Marie Antoinette’ Series From ‘The Favourite’ Writer Underway For Canal+ & Banijay

Filming is underway on Marie Antoinette, an eight-part drama created and written by Deborah Davis (The Favourite). The show will tell the story of the famed queen, who was the last queen of France before the French Revolution. Emilia Schüle is in the lead role of Antoinette. Also starring is Jack Archer in a lead role, with other cast including James Purefoy, Louis Cunningham, Jasmine Blackborow, Gaia Weiss, Marthe Keller and Crystal Sheperd.
WorldTime Out Global

Melbourne's latest cake trend is inspired by Marie Antoinette herself

Perhaps you’ve seen them flooding your Instagram feed, or they've caught your eye in the window of a cake shop. Frilly, primped cakes loaded with enough frosting to give you a second-degree sugar high just looking at it, the ideal cake for the likes of Marie Antoinette. Often times these...
Lifestyleveranda.com

Catherine Deneuve's 18th-Century French Country House Has Been Transformed Into a Five-Star Retreat

Seated an hour west of Paris in the heart of the Eure Valley lies a magnificent 18th-century Directoire estate and Jacque Wirtz-designed gardens that previously belonged to actress, style icon, and muse Catherine Deneuve. Hoteliers Frédéric Biousse and Guillaume Foucher fell in love with the bucolic splendor, romantic charm, and idyllic address of this destination and have transformed it into Les Domaines Fontenielle's seventh boutique property, Domaine de Primard, which opened earlier this summer.
Interior Designluxurytravelmagazine.com

Iconic Art Deco Stands the Test of Time

Art Deco Design is a leading Saudi Arabian interior design and architecture business, renowned for their superior work in all areas of interior and architectural design. Their focus on producing high-quality, beautiful results has been recognized by a number of awards and nominations. Of most significance, is their recent achievement bestowed by internationally distinguished Lifestyle Luxury Awards, for the Best Luxury Interior Design Studio in Saudi Arabia, 2021.
WorldHello Magazine

Princess Eugenie wears gorgeous Peter Pilotto dress for wedding in Italy

Princess Eugenie was spotted attending a wedding in Italy in a new photo that surfaced on social media at the weekend. In a smiling snap taken outside the ceremony, the Princess wore a delicate peach dress designed by Peter Pilotto along with her Anya Hindmarch Marano clutch bag. According to...
Celebritiesmanofmany.com

Al Capone’s Platinum and Diamond Patek Philippe is Up For Grabs

In 1986, the world was abuzz as famed reporter Geraldo Rivera broadcasted a two-hour live syndicated special titled, “The Mystery of Al Capone’s Vaults.” Some thirty million viewers watched the special, making it the “highest rated syndicated special” in history. The show turned out to be a bust as the vaults were opened to reveal that they were empty. So what happened to the riches that the famous mobster accumulated during his years of running the Chicago Outfit organised crime syndicate and profiting off of Prohibition? Evidently Rivera needed to take a closer look at Capone’s posterity. The grandchildren of Al Capone recently put his monogrammed and diamond-encrusted pocketknife and a Colt .45 on the auction block. Included in the lot is Al Capone’s now vintage platinum Patek Philippe pocket watch.
AnimalsSalamanca Press

Giant triceratops fossil goes up for auction

The skeleton of a 66-million-year-old giant Triceratops fossil could soon belong to a lucky dinosaur enthusiast. The specimen, dubbed Big John, is set to be auctioned at the Drouot auction house in Paris in October. (Sept. 2) Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. Website: https://apnews.com. Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/APNews/. ​. You can...
Designers & CollectionsVogue

Princess Diana’s Beloved Lady Dior Bag Was Originally Called The Chouchou

Princess Diana’s love affair with Christian Dior coincided with the new sense of freedom she found in her fashion choices in the mid ’90s. Away from the immediate glare of the royal spotlight, Lady Di’s wardrobe – all Versace tank dresses, Chanel suits, and John Galliano-era Dior slips – reflected a new sense of confidence, and worked perfectly for the philanthropic career she had carved out for herself. Her accessories also signified a true appreciation of luxury – beyond the brands expected of a British princess – and her personal relationships with the world’s most prestigious houses.
Beauty & FashionHypebae

Step Into the Luxurious Dior Spa Cheval Blanc in Paris

Based in Paris, Christian Dior has introduced its Dior Spa Cheval Blanc to allow guests to be immersed in the company’s aesthetics with top-tier beauty treatments. To pay homage to the fashion house, architect Peter Marino took inspiration from Parisian apartments as well as Dior’s signature styles to curate the luxurious spa. A curving spiral staircase leads to the Dior Spa Cheval Blanc which is comprised of six unique suites catering to different treatments. Each area portrays artistic decor influenced by the House of Dior and is built with a private white onyx bathroom in every room.
Brooklyn, NYwmagazine.com

Dior’s Greatest Hits Are Now on View at the Brooklyn Museum

Dior’s expansive history of couture, beauty, pop culture, and art, is now laid out in room after room of show stopping fashion at the Brooklyn Museum. The new exhibition, titled Christian Dior: Designer of Dreams features hundreds of bar jackets, tea-length skirts, fantastical gowns, accessories, sketches, and photographs that span Dior’s 75-plus years as a top maison. And on Wednesday, September 8—just as New York Fashion Week kicked into high gear—the house celebrated opening day with a star-studed party.
Drinksthewhiskeywash.com

World’s Oldest Single Malt Scotch Headed For The Auction Block, For Charity

A taste of whisky history, spirit laid down in 1940 in a quiet corner in the north of Scotland, will soon hit the auction block. It was George Urquhart and his father, John, who had the foresight to take the spirit from Glenlivet Distillery and put it in a bespoke Gordon & MacPhail cask to be enjoyed by future generations. That was 80 years ago.
Shoppingveranda.com

Sotheby's to Auction The Macklowes' $600 Million Art Collection

Sotheby's announced via global livestream this morning that it will hold two dedicated single owner sales of the renowned Macklowe Collection. This collection belonging to real estate developer Harry Macklowe and his estranged wife Linda features 65 remarkable works of art that highlights the most significant achievements of the last 80 years in art history. The divorcing couple built their collection over 50 years, and it is estimated to realize more than $600 million, which Sotheby's reports is the highest estimate placed on any collection to come to auction.
Interior DesignELLE DECOR

Who Can Reinvent a Furniture Icon? Dior, of Course!

Above: Dior Maison’s stunning presentation at Salone del Mobile this week. Almost exactly 75 years ago, legendary couturier Christian Dior commenced design work on 30 Avenue Montaigne, an elegant hôtel particulier in Paris that would become the storied fashion house’s beating heart. Dior selected decorator Victor Grandpierre to concoct interiors that were at the height of genteel refinement, channeling the Louis XVI style that Dior adored and would return to in his garments again and again. “Our tastes were perfectly in tune, thanks to a shared search for our childhood paradises,” Dior said.

Comments / 0

Community Policy