Baby Birds Start Learning Songs From Inside Their Snug Eggs, Study Reveals

By Carly Cassella
ScienceAlert
ScienceAlert
 4 days ago
Songbirds usually need very little instruction to belt out the tunes of their kin, but the right melody doesn't necessarily come to them 'out of the blue' the moment they hatch. Instead, a new study suggests most baby birds start listening and responding to surrounding birdsong as mere embryos, while still tucked inside their eggs. Even when a species is considered an 'innate' singer – one with the correct genetics and brain wiring to produce the song of its species once hatched – researchers found some evidence of embryonic learning as well. With enough time and repetition, it seems unhatched baby birds commonly...

