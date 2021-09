Mayonnaise may be the most basic of condiments, and yet it's actually surprisingly complex if you take into consideration how it's made. As anyone who's ever tried making their own mayo at home can attest, it's no easy task getting oil and egg yolks to emulsify. Still, homemade mayo – or at least the kind made in-house at a restaurant – is something everyone should try at least once. It really is to the store-bought stuff like, well, boeuf bourguignon is to Dinty Moore.