ROANOKE, Va. – The Berglund Center is hosting a vaccination clinic Monday morning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Anyone ages 12 and up can stop by and get the shot. The Virginia Health Department will be offering first and second-dose shots of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, as well as the Johnson & Johnson shot. This is one of the first vaccine clinics to be held since the FDA granted full authorization of the Pfizer vaccine.