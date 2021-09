As announced on Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT, we will see NXT Women’s Champion Raquel Gonzalez defend her title against Franky Monet next week. Also, NXT General Manager William Regal has announced that LA Knight, Kyle O’Reilly, Tommaso Ciampa, and Pete Dunne will compete in a Fatal Four-Way next week to determine Samoa Joe’s next challenger for his NXT Championship.