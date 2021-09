Nickelodeon is teaming up with the NFL for a weekly NFL Slimetime series. Last year's coverage of the Wild Card round was a rousing success. Fans poured into social media to share their thoughts about the slime-themed end zone and the SpongeBob SquarePants filters used during the game. Surprisingly, Mitch Trubisky won the inaugural NVP. Now, people are left to wonder if there will be another winner. Nate Burleson and Dylan Gilmer of Young Dylan will be aboard to host. There will be 23 episodes focusing on highlights, game footage, interviews with players, and guest appearances from Nick stars. Week 2 sees the premiere on Wednesday, September 15th at 7 PM ET. You can also stream NFL Slimetime on Paramount+.