CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Santa Fe, NM

Fiesta Talk

By Shop
Santa Fe Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ceremonial burning of the Michael Jackson-inspired Old Man Gloom last Friday heralds the beginning of another, even longerstanding, tradition: the Fiesta de Santa Fe. But it’s early-morning mass at Rosario Chapel that officially starts the 309th Fiesta on Friday, Sept. 10. In-person events through Sunday include dancing, music and food on the Plaza, though crowd-pleaser parades will not make an appearance. To the Santa Fe Fiesta Council, the weekend commemorates “Don Diego De Vargas’ peaceful reoccupation of the City of Holy Faith in 1692,” and marks his reported prayer and promises to La Conquistadora, a version of the Virgin Mary.

www.sfreporter.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
City
Bernalillo, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Society
Santa Fe, NM
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fiestas#Spanish People#One Summer#The Fiesta De Santa Fe#Rosario Chapel#Indigenous#Entrada#The Fiesta Council#Sfr#Nava Elementary School#Apaches#Spaniard#Native American#Natives
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Vietnam
Related
MilitaryPosted by
Reuters

N.Korea test-fires long-range cruise missile -KCNA

SEOUL, Sept 13 (Reuters) - North Korea carried out successful long-range cruise missile tests over the weekend, its state media, KCNA, said on Monday, amid a protracted standoff with the United States over denuclearisation. The missiles flew 1,500 km (930 miles) before hitting their targets and falling into the country's...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy