Fiesta Talk

The ceremonial burning of the Michael Jackson-inspired Old Man Gloom last Friday heralds the beginning of another, even longerstanding, tradition: the Fiesta de Santa Fe. But it’s early-morning mass at Rosario Chapel that officially starts the 309th Fiesta on Friday, Sept. 10. In-person events through Sunday include dancing, music and food on the Plaza, though crowd-pleaser parades will not make an appearance. To the Santa Fe Fiesta Council, the weekend commemorates “Don Diego De Vargas’ peaceful reoccupation of the City of Holy Faith in 1692,” and marks his reported prayer and promises to La Conquistadora, a version of the Virgin Mary.