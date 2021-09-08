Over the Moon

As we speak, Ayla Bystrom-Williams and her life partner/business partner/brewmaster James Hill are finally able to open outdoor seating at their popular Honeymoon Brewery (907 W Alameda St., Unit B, (505) 303-3139) and taproom in the New Solana Center. After years of toiling, experimenting, brewing, business-ing and parenting, it feels like the enterprise is at long last on the cusp of getting the proper recognition. It’s not like Honeymoon has been unpopular; more like the world is finally catching up.