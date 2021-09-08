Letters to the Editor

We at SFR have made no secret of our love for the works of local artist Erin Currier, a combination of painting, found collage and portraiture. We even went so far as to have Currier design the cover for our 2020 Best of Santa Fe issue. That’s pretty much why, when she called to say she was ready to debut a new series at her longtime gallery Blue Rain (5-7 pm Friday, Sept. 10. 544 S Guadalupe St., (505)954-9902), we said “Well, sure, we’d love to throw a few Qs your way.” Currier’s new body focuses on the idea of transformation through portraits of iconic folks like Icelandic environmentalist Greta Thunberg, Nigerian ultimate fighter Israel Adesanya and American mycologist Paul Stamets. There’s subtext in there about how human suffering can and does connect us, but if one had to zero in on an unofficial theme for Passion, Pathos, and the Human Potential, it would probably be something like hope.