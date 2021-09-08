CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Letters to the Editor

By Shop
Santa Fe Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFood, Sept. 1: “So You are Looking for a Breakfast Burrito”. The people, who excel with efficiently serving fine food along with politeness and such frliendly demeanor, always make breakfast at Sunrise Family Restaurant a joy. The best beans in town!. So glad you enjoyed it!. Shen Robinson, Via Facebook.

www.sfreporter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Food Drink#Sunrise Family Restaurant#Facebook Cover#Tightrope Economy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Related
Gillette, WYcounty17.com

Another local eatery closed for good this weekend

Saturday was it for Pho & Bakery 59 in Gillette as the hometown business and owners have decided to close the doors for good. The restaurant, enjoyed for its authentic cooking by many residents, is on Douglas Highway and has served the community for the last seven years. Pho & Bakery 59 is the second local eatery to close in recent weeks as Village Inn also shut down for good late last month.
AnimalsPosted by
My Country 95.5

When Bison Attack In Yellowstone, They Don’t Care If It’s a Car

If you've gone to YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, TikTok or any other type of social media page, there's a good chance you've seen Bison getting angry. 2021 has been a record setting year for attendance in Yellowstone National Park and we've seen MANY videos, pictures and heard stories of Bison/Human interactions. Stay 25 yards away from bison when you see them in Yellowstone.
Gillette, WYcounty17.com

Saddle up, Pizza Ranch is coming to town

Many parts of the country are still struggling or recovering from last winter’s pandemic. Job losses and businesses closing are just two of the effects of COVID-19. That pain isn’t being felt in Gillette when it comes to eating options. In fact, the economy is growing as a handful of new businesses have opened their doors to Campbell County in 2021.
Oakland, CAKRON4

Currys introduce bus to serve as mobile resource center for kids in Oakland

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Bay’s favorite couple is back at it again, doing what they do best. Steph and Ayesha Curry are known for their contributions to the Oakland community through their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, which is focused on fighting to end childhood hunger, ensuring student shave access to a quality educations and provided safe places for all kids to play and be active.
RelationshipsPosted by
Amomama

Man Slams a Young Woman for Working as a House Cleaner, but Karma Teaches Him Well — Story of the Day

A man looked down upon a young woman because she worked as a cleaner. But soon after, something happened, and the man couldn’t get her out of his head. Mrs. Miller was in a good mood because her son Chris was coming to visit her. He had lately purchased a one-room apartment next to his mother’s building and had decided to relocate there. Since the woman was old, Chris wanted to stay closer to her.
Societytalesbuzz.com

‘The Cookout Is Racist’ is trending, fans weigh in

“The Cookout Is Racist” is currently trending as Big Brother 23 viewers continue to debate about how the current season of the show is going. On the latest episode of the show, The Cookout alliance made it to the final six intact, marking an interesting moment in the history of the reality competition.
Santa Fe, NMSanta Fe Reporter

Fiesta Talk

The ceremonial burning of the Michael Jackson-inspired Old Man Gloom last Friday heralds the beginning of another, even longerstanding, tradition: the Fiesta de Santa Fe. But it’s early-morning mass at Rosario Chapel that officially starts the 309th Fiesta on Friday, Sept. 10. In-person events through Sunday include dancing, music and food on the Plaza, though crowd-pleaser parades will not make an appearance. To the Santa Fe Fiesta Council, the weekend commemorates “Don Diego De Vargas’ peaceful reoccupation of the City of Holy Faith in 1692,” and marks his reported prayer and promises to La Conquistadora, a version of the Virgin Mary.
Santa Fe, NMSanta Fe Reporter

3 Questions

We at SFR have made no secret of our love for the works of local artist Erin Currier, a combination of painting, found collage and portraiture. We even went so far as to have Currier design the cover for our 2020 Best of Santa Fe issue. That’s pretty much why, when she called to say she was ready to debut a new series at her longtime gallery Blue Rain (5-7 pm Friday, Sept. 10. 544 S Guadalupe St., (505)954-9902), we said “Well, sure, we’d love to throw a few Qs your way.” Currier’s new body focuses on the idea of transformation through portraits of iconic folks like Icelandic environmentalist Greta Thunberg, Nigerian ultimate fighter Israel Adesanya and American mycologist Paul Stamets. There’s subtext in there about how human suffering can and does connect us, but if one had to zero in on an unofficial theme for Passion, Pathos, and the Human Potential, it would probably be something like hope.
Berkeley, CAPosted by
Only In Northern California

Start Your Morning At This Waffle Shop In Northern California That Puts A Unique Twist On A Breakfast Classic

Are you a person that prefers waffles or pancakes? If you answered “waffles”, then you’ll want to run – not walk – to this unique waffle shop in Northern California. Specializing in liege waffles, this gem of an eatery puts its own spin on a breakfast classic. Served up with all sorts of tasty toppings, […] The post Start Your Morning At This Waffle Shop In Northern California That Puts A Unique Twist On A Breakfast Classic appeared first on Only In Your State.
Santa Fe, NMSanta Fe Reporter

Over the Moon

As we speak, Ayla Bystrom-Williams and her life partner/business partner/brewmaster James Hill are finally able to open outdoor seating at their popular Honeymoon Brewery (907 W Alameda St., Unit B, (505) 303-3139) and taproom in the New Solana Center. After years of toiling, experimenting, brewing, business-ing and parenting, it feels like the enterprise is at long last on the cusp of getting the proper recognition. It’s not like Honeymoon has been unpopular; more like the world is finally catching up.
Santa Fe, NMSanta Fe Reporter

Queen Chat

Amidst all the changes to events over the last year, the Santa Fe Fiesta Council made a quiet, yet significant, amendment to the requirements for those applying for the role of La Reina—Don Diego De Vargas’ Fiesta Court counterpart in the festivities that begin Friday with the early-morning mass at Rosario Chapel and move to the Plaza for food, music and dancing.
Washington StatePosted by
Only In Washington

Sleep Inside A Stunning Skyhouse At This Remarkably Unique Washington Airbnb

Just when we think we’ve found the most original, show-stopping vacation rental in Washington, we discover something new and even more enticing. Enter: the Alderbrook Skyhouse in Union, Washington. This iconic 1970s home sits right on the Hood Canal, and in addition to all the typical Airbnb amenities, it offers unparalleled views from its sky […] The post Sleep Inside A Stunning Skyhouse At This Remarkably Unique Washington Airbnb appeared first on Only In Your State.
Bozeman, MTPosted by
MY 103.5

“Bear” With Us, Momma And Her Sweet Cubs Are In Downtown Bozeman

If you live on the south end of Bozeman, be aware, there are some guests. Not two-legged guests, but 4 legged guests. A black bear sow and her two cute little cubs were spotted between S Church Ave and S Wilson Ave. As we all know, no one should approach the sow and her cubs. The Bozeman Police Department has taken numerous calls regarding the three black bears, who have been rummaging through garbage cans making a bit of a mess.
Santa Fe, NMSanta Fe Reporter

For the Kids

The Southside teen center is nearing groundbreaking after decades in the making, with the City Council unanimously approving a $9.2 million agreement with Albuquerque-based contractor Jaynes Corporation at its meeting Wednesday evening. “It’s absolutely an achievement that everybody should take some pride in and we should all recognize that it’s...
Santa Fe County, NMSanta Fe Reporter

Tesla Announces Car Sales from Nambé

New Mexico health officials yesterday reported 578 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 239,006. DOH has designated 206,925 of them as recovered. Bernalillo County had 119 new cases, followed by both Chaves and Lea counties with 61 and San Juan County with 42. Santa Fe County had 16.
Sonoma County, CAPress Democrat

Succulent sale and water irrigation workshop coming up

After such a dry summer, it may be time for a garden refreshment. And a perfect plant to perk up appearances during a drought is a succulent. Succulents encompass a wide variety of drought- and heat-tolerant options. The Sonoma County Master Gardener Propagation for Education group has been cultivating a big selection of succulents in preparation for Succulent Saturday, a major sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 18.

Comments / 0

Community Policy