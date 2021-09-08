Microsoft launches Start, a personalized news feed
One of the online behaviors that have increased during the past year is that people are keeping a close eye on the news, mostly through social media. But sometimes it’s hard to sift through all the other content that you see there so it’s better to get news aggregators. Microsoft is now joining the fray as they launch their new product, Microsoft Start, a personalized news feed that you can access through their website, an app, and on other Microsoft products.androidcommunity.com
