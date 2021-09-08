Microsoft launches Start, a personalized news feed

For those who are very particular about privacy settings on various aspects of their messaging app, not just end-to-end encryption, it looks like WhatsApp is bringing some improvements for you soon. The current 3 privacy settings for Last Seen, Profile Picture, and About are already pretty useful, if you know about them, that is. Soon you’ll be able to add another option for who can see your last seen feature if you’re into more granular settings for all aspects of your messaging experience.