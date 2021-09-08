Union R-XI coaches to get paid more for driving buses
Union R-XI School District coaches and activity sponsors who drive the bus for their teams or clubs will get to stay on the clock during the event. Deputy Superintendent Dr. Mike Mabe said Dan Ridgeway, director of athletics and facilities, approached him about the idea after hearing it discussed at a Four Rivers Conference activities directors meeting. Ridgeway heard Sullivan School District was paying its drivers during the event.www.emissourian.com
