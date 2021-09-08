Global chip shortage could make Apple products even more expensive

This story is part of Apple Event, our full coverage of the latest news from Apple headquarters. Apple's new iPhone, expected to be called the iPhone 13, will debut on Sept. 14 at the tech giant's next 2021 event, but how much will it cost? When looking at what phone to buy, price will likely have a big impact on your decision. Although it isn't the most exciting detail about the upcoming iPhone, it can help you choose if it's the right smartphone for you, or whether you should opt for last year's iPhone 12, the iPhone 11 or the rumored iPhone SE 3.