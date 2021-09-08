CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Global chip shortage could make Apple products even more expensive

By Denise Primbet
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 4 days ago
Future Apple products, like the iPhone 13, could be on the cusp of becoming more expensive thanks to chip shortages and increased supplier prices. According to Nikkei Asia's sources, Apple's main chip supplier TSMC is reportedly in the process of upping its fabrication prices in response to the ongoing global semiconductor shortage. That means Apple may need to pay more for its chip production and could potentially pass on the costs to consumers.

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
Think of us as your geeky friend who's always on call. From smartphones to cord-cutting to video games, we've got your tech needs covered.

 https://www.tomsguide.com
#Apple Airpods#Apple Products#Iphone X#Nikkei Asia#Tsmc#Nvidia#Macbooks#Tscm#Twitch
