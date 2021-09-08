Opinion - The European Parliament must not make the Farm to Fork strategy untenable for the agri-food sector

Market analyst Jim Wyckoff shares highlights from this week's activities in the protein market. USDA Chief discusses US drought impact on meat prices. USDA Sec. Tom Vilsack said Wednesday he is concerned about the effect of drought on US meat prices that are already rising. Vilsack at the White House said that meat prices are already on the rise and could go higher due to a prolonged drought in western states. That is why USDA is expanding its help for producers in drought-stricken areas to cover feed transportation costs for livestock that rely on grazing. USDA is updating its Emergency Assistance for Livestock Honey Bees and Farm-raised fish Program (ELAP) to cover those costs for drought impacted ranchers. Vilsack said the move should provide some relief soon as ranchers make their herd management decisions for fall and winter. Producers will be able to apply for the feed transportation assistance later this month through their local Farm Service Agency offices.