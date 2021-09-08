CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Agriculture

Opinion - The European Parliament must not make the Farm to Fork strategy untenable for the agri-food sector

The Poultry Site
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ENVI and AGRI Committees of the European Parliament will vote on their draft report presenting their official reaction to the Farm to Fork strategy. While the first studies on the impact of the strategy launched by the Commission in 2020 show extremely worrisome trends, MEPs are planning to call for several additional objectives and targets for the Commission Strategy that would be simply untenable for the EU farming community.

www.thepoultrysite.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#European Commission#Agri#The European Parliament#The Farm To Fork#The Commission Strategy#Eu#Jrc#Envi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Industry
Related
CarsPosted by
CarBuzz.com

The Czech Republic Will Fight The EU's Combustion Engine Ban

The European Union has been at the forefront of pushing for a combustion-engined vehicle sales ban in the not-so-distant future. Countries like Germany and France are open to the idea while Norway has already embraced all-electric vehicles. The Nissan Leaf has been a best-seller there for years. As many industry analysts predict Europe will push forward with its EV agenda at a faster pace than the United States, they should take note that not all EU member nations are in favor of the plan. The Czech Republic is perhaps the best example.
Environmentkfgo.com

Green investments to be part of EU budget rules review -Dombrovskis

BRDO, Slovenia (Reuters) – The possibility of exempting “green” investments from EU deficit calculations will form part of discussions when EU budget rules are revised, European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis said on Saturday. The idea to exempt investments that would help prevent climate change is to support the bloc’s...
PoliticsTelegraph

Nicola Sturgeon 'getting special treatment from EU' to help Scotland's independence push

The European Union is helping the Scottish independence movement by giving Nicola Sturgeon special treatment, the foreign minister of Spain's separatist Catalonia region said. Catalonia’s regional government accused Brussels of having “double standards” because it is deaf to the breakaway Spanish region’s calls for independence and offered it no support after its illegal referendum in 2017.
Economyb975.com

EU ministers stress need for EU budget rules to support investment

BRDO, Slovenia (Reuters) – European Union finance ministers stressed on Friday that any changes to EU budget rules, now under review, should support continued investment in the post-pandemic economy. EU budget rules, which set limits on government borrowing to protect the value of the euro, are now suspended until the...
Industry104.1 WIKY

EU okays ITA, orders Alitalia to repay 900 million euros illegal state aid

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – EU competition regulators on Friday gave the green light to Alitalia’s successor Italia Trasporto Aereo (ITA) and also ordered the Italian flag carrier to repay 900 million euros ($1.1 billion) in illegal state aid. The European Commission said a 1.35 billion euro capital injection by Italy into...
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Indian farmer protest has evolved into a country-wide movement

After the successful mass meeting - the biggest rally yet in a months-long series of demonstrations to press for repeal of the laws - farm union leaders now plan to step up protests in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the state assembly election next year, according to Reuters. Protesting farmers say...
Agricultureinvesting.com

EU parliament committee approves farm subsidy reforms

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - The European Parliament's agriculture committee on Thursday approved a deal to overhaul the European Union's huge farming subsidies, including new measures aimed at making agriculture greener. The committee approved three pieces of legislation, which from 2023 will govern spending from the EU's Common Agricultural Policy (CAP) -...
AgricultureSpringfield Business Journal

Opinion: Farming not the problem in climate control debate

To farmers and ranchers, it seems like agriculture gets more than its share of blame for whatever problem grabs headlines. Climate and, more specifically, greenhouse gas emissions, are no exception. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, agriculture’s share of total U.S. emissions is about 10%. This is less than...
EnvironmentPosted by
WWD

European Union Lays Out New Textile Strategy

Click here to read the full article. LONDON — To date, governments have mostly left individual corporations to deal with fashion’s environmental impact. But the European Union wants to step in and start proposing legislation that will help the industry control its waste issues better. Following the European Green Deal in 2019, policymakers have identified fashion, and in particular the textiles industry, as a priority area to pave the way for a carbon neutral and circular economy. The first step is the creation of a new Textile Strategy, which will frame the areas the new legislation will focus on over the next...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Gary Gensler meets European Parliament on proper crypto regulation

Gary Gensler SEC chair meets European lawmakers on crypto regulation. Gensler says crypo exchange firms need regulation to stay relevant. Lawmakers, Regulators worried about crypto retail investors. Gary Gensler, Chairman of the American Security and Exchange Commission (SEC), has appeared before European legislators over the need for a collaborative effort...
AgricultureBirmingham Star

A S Agri and Aqua recognized for revolutionizing farming

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI/PNN): A S Agri and Aqua, the leading agriculture technology company and pioneer of Hi-Tech soil-based vertical farming under polyhouse in India, has been awarded as India's Most Admirable Brand by the Brand Story, with the company Chairman and Managing Director Dr. Prashant Zade being recognized and awarded as India's Top Mind at the same event.
AgricultureBBC

Action 'needed now' to cut farming sector emissions

Ministers need to stop talking and "begin acting" if emissions reductions in Scotland's farming sector are to be maximised, a report has claimed. Campaign group WWF Scotland says plans to replace the existing farm support mechanism in 2023 is too late. The Scottish government is looking at how to replace...
PoliticsLas Vegas Herald

'Czech Republic will not recognise Taliban'

Prague [Czech Republic], September 13 (ANI): The Czech Republic on Sunday said that the country would not recognise the Taliban "under any circumstances". However, the country's Foreign Minister Jakub Kulhanek added that it will still be necessary to maintain some contacts with the outfit, which last month took control of Afghanistan, Sputnik reported.
Economysimpleflying.com

EU Rules Alitalia’s €900m Loans Are Illegal

On September 10th, the European Commission publicly announced its disapproval of two loans granted to Alitalia by the Italian government, stating that they were illegal under State aid rules. The Commission states that the Italian government must now recover the €900m worth of loans from Alitalia, which is soon to cease operations.
Technologymarketresearchtelecast.com

EU migration control: biometric super database causes billions in costs

The planned virtual merger of all EU databases in the areas of security, border management and migration control should total billions of euros. The European agency for the operational management of large-scale IT systems in the security sector, EU-Lisa, has already put out orders worth around 932 million euros for the expansion and development of the first relevant IT systems. But that does not mean that the entire project is far from over.
AgricultureThe Poultry Site

Weekly poultry digest: South Korea chicken production to rise

Market analyst Jim Wyckoff shares highlights from this week's activities in the protein market. USDA Chief discusses US drought impact on meat prices. USDA Sec. Tom Vilsack said Wednesday he is concerned about the effect of drought on US meat prices that are already rising. Vilsack at the White House said that meat prices are already on the rise and could go higher due to a prolonged drought in western states. That is why USDA is expanding its help for producers in drought-stricken areas to cover feed transportation costs for livestock that rely on grazing. USDA is updating its Emergency Assistance for Livestock Honey Bees and Farm-raised fish Program (ELAP) to cover those costs for drought impacted ranchers. Vilsack said the move should provide some relief soon as ranchers make their herd management decisions for fall and winter. Producers will be able to apply for the feed transportation assistance later this month through their local Farm Service Agency offices.
AnimalsThe Poultry Site

Vets warn that proposed EU antibiotics rule puts animal health at risk

Almost 7,000 veterinarians, animal health experts and other concerned parties have warned MEPs that a proposed motion to go beyond science-based restrictions on antibiotic use for animals would threaten the health and welfare of livestock and pets. In an open letter, the signatories write that adopting a motion to go...

Comments / 0

Community Policy