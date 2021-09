As more evacuees from Afghanistan arrive at Fort McCoy, government officials say they are focused on meeting medical needs and helping Afghans through the immigration process. A U.S. State Department official and a senior Army official representing Task Force McCoy spoke with local press on August 2 under the condition they not be named. The State Department official said just over 7,000 evacuees from Afghanistan had arrived at Fort McCoy, which is located in Monroe County, at the time of the press conference. By August 3, that number had grown to more than 8,000 people at the base.