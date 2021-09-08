Microsoft Xbox Series S Refresh In 2022, Xbox Series X Refresh In 2023 – Could Utilize New 6nm AMD APUs With Faster Clocks, More Cores

Xbox Series X restocks haven't been easy to find recently, but a new week means a fresh opportunity to bag the console. Where could it turn up this week?. Judging by past trends, GameStop is first up as a potential candidate for an Xbox Series X restock; it offered a drop last Tuesday for the special Limited Edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X, and before that, was selling the standard console on Tuesday August 17. With that in mind, it's reasonable to assume GameStop might make a comeback soon with more consoles. Especially because of a recent Tweet about its PowerUp rewards system.