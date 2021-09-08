CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Microsoft Xbox Series S Refresh In 2022, Xbox Series X Refresh In 2023 – Could Utilize New 6nm AMD APUs With Faster Clocks, More Cores

By Hassan Mujtaba
wccftech.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMicrosoft may be planning to refresh its Xbox Series S console earlier than the Xbox Series X with AMD's new 6nm APUs, alleges Moore's Law is Dead. The leaker has posted a series of new info on next-generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft in which he discusses what he has learned and what he believes are going to be the strategies adopted by both console makers for their refreshed generation.

#Xbox Series X#New Xbox#Mlid#Saas#Service#Compute#Sku
RetailComicBook

PS5 and Xbox Series X Stock Receives More Bad News

If you still haven't been able to track down a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S since both platforms launched late in 2020, a new report has come about indicating that stock might not be getting any better in the near future. In fact, if current trends continue as they have over the past year or so, shortages of both next-gen consoles might continue well into 2023.
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Xbox Series X/S Restock: GameStop, Amazon, Microsoft, Antonline & More Expected to Drop This Week – September 6-12

It’s another week for Xbox Series X/S restock hunters and we know where to expect drops from September 6-12. As we head further into September, the hype for Xbox Series X/S restocks is still hitting new heights. Despite it being nearly a year since the console’s initial release date, there are still thousands of fans on the hunt for next-gen consoles.
Video Gamesrealsport101.com

Is Deathloop Coming to Xbox Series X|S & Xbox One?

Deathloop, Arkane's stylish new timed exclusive, is finally arriving on PlayStation in just over a week. This leaves a few lingering questions after Microsoft's purchase of Bethesda. Luckily, it seemed they were keeping the deal Arkane made with Sony to bring it exclusively to the PS5 for some time. Here is all you need to know about whether Deathloop is coming to Xbox Series X|S and Xbox One.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Rogue Company Update 1.74 Patch Notes

Update 1.74 has arrived for Rogue Company, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. First Watch Games already released the big Runway update for Rogue Company just a few days ago. The update added a new Rogue named Runway, plus some cool weapons were included too. Patch 1.73 also came with loads of bug fixes.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Xbox Series X restock - here's where to look this week

Xbox Series X restocks haven't been easy to find recently, but a new week means a fresh opportunity to bag the console. Where could it turn up this week?. Judging by past trends, GameStop is first up as a potential candidate for an Xbox Series X restock; it offered a drop last Tuesday for the special Limited Edition Halo Infinite Xbox Series X, and before that, was selling the standard console on Tuesday August 17. With that in mind, it's reasonable to assume GameStop might make a comeback soon with more consoles. Especially because of a recent Tweet about its PowerUp rewards system.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

Uh-Oh, Cyberpunk 2077 Could Be Delayed Past 2021 For Xbox Series X|S

Cyberpunk 2077 just can’t seem to catch a break and the latest news seems to suggest its planned Xbox Series X|S upgrade may not arrive this year after all. As transcribed by VGC, CD Projekt’s H1 2021 results call with shareholders shed some light on Cyberpunk 2077’s future on next-gen systems. While it’s still targeting a release later this year, senior vice president of business development Michał Nowakowski added that the company “can’t say with full certainty that the production schedule will not change”.
Video GamesGamespot

Best Xbox Exclusive Games: 20 Picks For Xbox One And Xbox Series X|S

Xbox has had some excellent console exclusives over the past few years, a number that's likely going to grow during the Xbox Series X|S's lifecycle given Microsoft's string of studio acquisitions. But that's the future--we don't know for sure what will and what won't be dope. All we can do is look at what's currently out, and decide which games are our favorites.
Video Gamespurexbox.com

All Xbox One Games With Confirmed Series X|S Upgrades In 2021

Which Xbox One games are getting upgrades to Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S in 2021? We've already seen a lot of games receive Xbox Series X and S upgrades ever since the two consoles were released this past November, from DOOM Eternal to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which have improved their performance significantly.
Video Gamesstevivor.com

Halo Infinite dynamic background available on Xbox Series S & X

A free Halo Infinite dynamic background is now available on both Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X. The moving background features none other than the Master Chief himself, standing on Infinite‘s Zeta Halo. To select it, head to Settings > General > Personalisation > My background > Dynamic backgrounds...
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

New Xbox Series X stock in Spain: where and when to buy

Do you want an Xbox Series X? Today, September 7, 2021, you have a chance to get one. Xbox Spain has confirmed the availability of new stock in the Microsoft Store. Starting at 7:00 PM CEST a new wave of ready units will go on sale; the first to arrive will take them away.

