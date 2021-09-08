Microsoft Xbox Series S Refresh In 2022, Xbox Series X Refresh In 2023 – Could Utilize New 6nm AMD APUs With Faster Clocks, More Cores
Microsoft may be planning to refresh its Xbox Series S console earlier than the Xbox Series X with AMD's new 6nm APUs, alleges Moore's Law is Dead. The leaker has posted a series of new info on next-generation consoles from Sony and Microsoft in which he discusses what he has learned and what he believes are going to be the strategies adopted by both console makers for their refreshed generation.wccftech.com
