The latest Expansion Pack has arrived for The Sims 4; but is it worth splashing out on?. Anybody who has sat in front of a computer and played a video game has likely some experience with the ever-popular franchise, The Sims. Now with the fourth edition almost reaching seven full years in age, Electronic Arts are pulling out all of the stops to ensure that consumers come back time and again, splashing the cash on their various Expansion Packs and other ways to extend the game’s replayability.