NASM certified trainer and best-selling author Rebecca Louise is a big believer in overcoming the excuses that we create in order to put obstacles in the way of working out. Her book, It Takes Grit has been a go-to guide for many to rediscover fitness, and her podcast of the same name has been downloaded more than 250,000 times. Louise shares her “cardio sculpt” workout that can be done both indoors or outdoors or pretty much anywhere.