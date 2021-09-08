CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Flower Mound, TX

Creative Arts: Improve for Seniors

flower-mound.com
 4 days ago

Improv is one of the core techniques used by actors to stretch imagination, spark spontaneity, and give unforgettable performances. SIM volunteer, Richard Sheff , will lead this class through Improv activities. No experience necessary. No memorizing lines. Please bring your sense of humor!

www.flower-mound.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Flower Mound, TX
Flower Mound, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creative Arts#Improv#Sim
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Mental HealthCollege of William and Mary

Virtual FitWell Class: Creative Art Therapy with Sarah

Using a variety of art materials we will explore feelings and work on relaxation guided by a board-certified art therapist. The focus will be on expressing ourselves and connecting with others. Each week we will have a new prompt to get the creative juices flowing. No art experience is necessary!
Wicked Local

LETTER: PAWsibilitities Youth Creative Arts Contests III a great success

With the support of collaborators and sponsors, Dog Park Affiliation of Wareham’s Unleash the PAWsibilitities Youth Creative Arts Contests III was a great success. The Family Celebration was held on Aug. 20 on Decas School grounds with a gallery, awards, raffle and the Wareham Pack Walkers’ Comfort Canine Crew. Facchetti & Facchetti donated the trophies awarded to this year’s winner’s Amiyah Gaugeon, Hazel Holmes, Emilyanne Schluter, Kenzie Benejik and Faith Johnson. Thanks to area businesses and organizations, every contestant received a raffle prize; Water Wizz of Cape Cod, Tina Jarvis, McDonald's, Onset Bay Association, Hyline Cruises, Jersey Mike's, Nemasket Kayak Center, Marc Anthony's Pizzeria, The Lulu Foundation, Minkle Boys Catering, Staples, New Bedford Art Museum, Gone Country Creamery, Onset Bay Center, The Clay Room, Buttonwood Zoo, Bruce Gannon Photography and The Art Farm. Our visual judges were Anthi Frangiadis, John Cardinal and Dianne Enzian. Promotion and publicity were supported by Wareham Public Schools/Beyond School Time, Wareham Community Television and a United Way Mini Grant. Contest sites were Music of the Bay, Wareham Free Library, Onset Bay Association, Decas Summer Lunch Program and Soule Homestead.
Entertainmentimdb.com

Creative Arts Emmys: Winners List

The Television Academy has started to hand out its 2021 Emmys across three Creative Arts ceremonies occurring this weekend, each taking place with a limited audience inside a tent on the event deck of L.A. Live, behind the Microsoft Theater, which, in recent years, has been the Emmy venue. Due...
TV & Videosemmys.com

More 2021 Creative Arts Presenters Announced

The Television Academy and executive producer Bob Bain today announced the second group of presenters for the 2021 Creative Arts Emmy Awards, hosted over two consecutive days on Saturday, Sept. 11, and Sunday, Sept. 12. The presenters reflect an exceptional group of talent representing Emmy-nominated shows and hit television series...
Toledo, OHmlivingnews.com

SUPER SENIORS: Art Classes

Make your own work of art, learn a new sewing technique, become a master in the garden, create a tempting new meal, or begin that novel you’ve been pondering. Classes in art studios, classrooms and local businesses allow you to indulge your creative side (or learn if you have one). Among the many options:
PhotographyWashington Post

These ‘gut-wrenching, scary, spectacular’ photos capture 9/11’s trauma

The sound, a colossal crashing, a chilling vibration — “the loudest, most horrible sound I’d ever heard” — pulled Lyle Owerko out of his apartment on Broadway in Lower Manhattan, onto the street, where his other senses came under assault: The smell — acrid, industrial. The sight — strangely cinematic yet too frighteningly real. The sky was a rich, lush blue; the air, crisp and inviting that morning, was now rapidly souring.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

16 Creative DIY Wall Art Ideas You Should Try Making

Ah, DIY wall art – seriously, is there a more fun way to decorate your home on a budget? Let’s leave the economical part of DIY-ing your own wall art aside for a minute. Decorating your home with stuff that you’ve crafted on your own is incredibly creative. You can be sure that you will have unique home décor that no one will be able to find in just about any store out there. This gives you the opportunity to customize every part of your home décor. And of course, it is much, much cheaper to make your own wall decorations than buying them.
Mental Healthcalmsage.com

Art Cures Everything: Can Creativity Help Deal With OCD?

Obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) is very common. We see so many people struggling with it. No matter how much they try to avoid the obsessive thoughts, it keeps coming back. Although many people take OCD very lightly, trust me the struggle is real!. You must have heard many people say...
Books & Literaturesonomasun.com

From our Creative Arts special issue

As “last call” approached on that tension-filled night, when the bars are supposed to close, my cochlear nerves and every receptive fiber in my ears were at full attention. I listened for the car to round the corner. I listened for Mom and LG to shuffle down the sidewalk in case they had decided to take the bus home. I was in bed, but every few minutes I lifted my head off the pillow to squint at the clock, and as time went on, I got more and more nervous, assuming that the more hours that went by, the more drinks the two would be downing.
Breckenridge, COSummit Daily News

Breckenridge Creative Arts announces proof of vaccination policy

All venues and studios managed by Breckenridge Creative Arts will require either a proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test, effective Sept. 15. This includes events at the Riverwalk Center, Breckenridge Theater, The Eclipse Theater and all other structures within the Arts District campus. According to a news release,...
Visual Artnasrq.com

Art’s Embrace: Healing Through Creativity

Art can be a powerful force for healing. Its potential manifests in a disabled man’s triumphant dance or cancer patient’s stirring self-portrait. Throughout America, art’s redemption takes center stage at hospitals, nursing homes, jails and homeless shelters. Even an entire city can be transformed when its citizens embrace public art to add beauty, create community and heal its broken places.
Sarasota, FLscenesarasota.com

Education Matters | Art Center Sarasota: Helping Our Community Get Creative

Established as The Sarasota Art Association in 1926—the first arts organization in Sarasota—what’s now known as Art Center Sarasota is a member-supported organization with a vital mission: to provide Sarasota with opportunities for creative expression and art appreciation through art education, exhibitions, cultural programs, and community engagement. That includes presenting contemporary work in its three curated galleries and offering juried competitions. But it’s so much more than that, notes Elizabeth Goodwill, who has served as their Education Director for nearly a decade.
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Crypto: Where the Art and Science of Logic and Creativity Rule

Sorry logicians, but creativity has been the most sought-after skill for three years in a row, according to LinkedIn research. Creativity, after all, is believed to unlock fresh strategies, business directions, and innovation. “Connecting dots – that are seemingly unrelated – to generate original, useful solutions is an incredibly valuable...
Schwenksville, PAphl17.com

Engage Art Studio is 2 beautiful acres of creativity in Schwenksville PA

With a store, an art studio, and 2 acres of creativity, Engage Art Studio in Schwenksville, PA has something for everyone!. Engage Art Studio offers classes for people ages 1 to 101, as well as summer camps for kids, open studio sessions, and more. Their beautiful location is a great place for you to do anything from watercolor painting to pottery making.

Comments / 0

Community Policy