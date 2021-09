Jose Abreu has one more game to play in August. Everyone in baseball outside the White Sox organization is celebrating. This August, Abreu stood as tall as the Iowa corn he lined a home run into at the Field of Dreams game on Aug. 12. It was one of nine homers Abreu hit this month to go with a .324/.378/.639 hitting line, 1.017 OPS and 24 RBI. The numbers are very close to his best month of May (.333/.422/.631 with a 1.053 OPS), and predictable. In his eight seasons, all with the White Sox, Abreu is batting .334/.390/.601 in August, easily his best month.