OCD Is Thrice not Me – A Tale of My OCD

psychreg.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSit right back, and we’ll read a tale, a tale of my OCD. It started when I was born, which I will write this morn. This is very loosely based on the opening of the 60’s television’s program ‘Gilligans Island.’ Welcome back to the thrice part of my life dealing with my OCD issues that have been around for the majority of my time here on Earth. As we will see, the use of number three will occur throughout the article to come. OCD is not me, only a part of me.

