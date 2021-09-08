CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

VIRTUAL: Alexandria Transit Company Meeting (DASH)

alexandriava.gov
 4 days ago

Title:VIRTUAL: Alexandria Transit Company Meeting (DASH) Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Alexandria Transit Company's regularly scheduled monthly meeting will take place online via Zoom on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 5:30 p.m. Register in advance for this webinar. After registering you...

apps.alexandriava.gov

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dash
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Zoom
Related
Alexandria, VAlocaldvm.com

Dash buses are now free for commuters in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Anyone commuting in Alexandria has some good news – Dash buses are now free. The city made the buses free on September 5 to help as many transit-dependent residents as possible. According to Dash officials, more than 60,000 additional residents will gain access to high-frequency service, and low-income riders will now increase by 72%.
Environmentalexandriava.gov

VIRTUAL: Proposed Plastic Bag Tax Information Session

Title:VIRTUAL: Proposed Plastic Bag Tax Information Session. Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Event Details:Due to the ongoing COVID-19 Pandemic emergency, this information session will be held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by the City Council on June 20, 2020 or Sections 4-0.00(g) in HB29 and HB30 to undertake essential business. All members of the public and staff are participating from remote locations through Zoom.
Kidsalexandriava.gov

VIRTUAL: Child, Youth Fam. Coll. Comm. Retreat

Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic emergency, the June 9 meeting of the Children Youth and Families Collaborative Commission is being held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2-3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by the City Council on June 20, 2020 or Section 4-0.01(g) in HB29 and HB30, enacted by the 2020 Virginia General Assembly (Virginia Acts of Assembly Ch. 1283 and 1289), to undertake essential business. All of the members of the Board and staff are participating from remote locations through a Zoom meeting. This meeting is being held electronically, unless a determination is made that it is safe enough to be held in person in the City Council Chamber at 301 King Street, Alexandria, VA. Electronic access will be provided in either event. The meeting can be accessed by the public through:
TechnologyPosted by
The Press

Is there a Playbook for Virtual Meetings and Events this Fall?

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- After the chaos of 2020, "business as usual" is still anything, but ordering swag and planning event themes. Event planners are brainstorming how to handle the uncertainty of the delta variant and how the changes in attendee behavior will impact their revenue. Hubilo...
Politicsalexandriava.gov

VIRTUAL: Supplemental Retirement Plan Pension Board

The Sister Cities conference rooms are on the first floor of City Hall, just off the Vola Lawson Lobby on the north side of City Hall (Cameron St). Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic emergency, the September 9th meeting of the Supplemental Retirement Board, Fire and Police Pension Board and Other Post Employment Board is being held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2- 3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by the City Council on June 20, 2020 or Section 4-0.01(g) in HB29 and HB30, enacted by the 2020 Virginia General Assembly (Virginia Acts of Assembly Ch. 1283 and 1289), to undertake essential business. All of the members of the Board and staff are participating from remote locations through Zoom. This meeting is being held electronically, unless a determination is made that it is safe enough to be held in person in the City Council Chamber at 301 King Street, Alexandria, VA. Electronic access will be provided in either event. The meeting can be accessed by the public through Zoom. Public comment will not be received at the meeting. For reasonable disability accommodation, contact by email or 703.746.3887, Virginia Relay 711.
Politicsalexandriava.gov

VIRTUAL: Fire and Police Officers Pension Plan Board Meet

The Sister Cities conference rooms are on the first floor of City Hall, just off the Vola Lawson Lobby on the north side of City Hall (Cameron St). Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic emergency, the September 9th meeting of the Supplemental Retirement Board, Fire and Police Pension Board and Other Post Employment Board is being held electronically pursuant to Virginia Code Section 2.2- 3708.2(A)(3), the Continuity of Government ordinance adopted by the City Council on June 20, 2020 or Section 4-0.01(g) in HB29 and HB30, enacted by the 2020 Virginia General Assembly (Virginia Acts of Assembly Ch. 1283 and 1289), to undertake essential business. All of the members of the Board and staff are participating from remote locations through Zoom. This meeting is being held electronically, unless a determination is made that it is safe enough to be held in person in the City Council Chamber at 301 King Street, Alexandria, VA. Electronic access will be provided in either event. The meeting can be accessed by the public through Zoom. Public comment will not be received at the meeting. For reasonable disability accommodation, contact by email or 703.746.3887, Virginia Relay 711.
Lifestylestyleblueprint.com

The (Virtual) 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

As CEO of StyleBlueprint, Liza also regularly writes for SB. Most of her writing is now found in the recipe archives as cooking is her stress relief!. The weight of the world seems especially heavy right now, doesn’t it? And, this weekend will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Twenty years. Who would have thought 20 years ago that we would be where we are today?
Lifestylestyleblueprint.com

Join Us! The (Virtual) 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

As CEO of StyleBlueprint, Liza also regularly writes for SB. Most of her writing is now found in the recipe archives as cooking is her stress relief!. The weight of the world seems especially heavy right now, doesn’t it? And, this weekend will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11. Twenty years. Who would have thought 20 years ago that we would be where we are today?
Museumsalexandriava.gov

Plan Your Visit to Fort Ward

Reopening October 1 with temporarily reduced schedule. Saturday 11 p.m. - 5 p.m. The historic site is open daily from 9 am to sunset, consistent with Fort Ward Park hours. Tuesday to Saturday 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. by appointment. Admission. Suggested admission, $3.00. Free admission for City of Alexandria...
LifestyleTravel Weekly

Visit Orlando unveils UK advertising campaign

Visit Orlando has launched an autumn-winter advertising campaign in the UK, using the slogan ‘The Wonders Remain’. The images aim to “recapture travellers’ imaginations and inspire them to visit The Theme Park Capital of the World when they are ready to travel”, said the city’s tourist board. Currently the US...
Interior Designhomestratosphere.com

Two-Story Transitional Style 3-Bedroom Home for a Narrow Lot with Open-Concept Living (Floor Plan)

=> Check out our 10 most popular house plans - these went viral. Welcome to photos and footprint for a two-story transitional style 3-bedroom home. Here’s the floor plan:. This two-story home offers a simple yet efficient floor plan designed for narrow lots. It has a transitional charm showcasing a horizontal lap siding, gable rooflines, modern windows, and a shed dormer sitting above the central entry portico.
EducationTravel Weekly

School Travel Forum launches insurance for educational trips

School Travel Forum, the travel association for overseas educational visits, has launched a travel insurance product in partnership with Abta and insurance firm AXA Partners. Called STF Travel Sure, it aims to give schools and youth groups confidence when booking their overseas educational visits. Gill Harvey, chief executive of School...
Muskegon, MIdbusiness.com

Cloud Cannabis Co. Opens Cultivation Facility, Partners with Wonderbrett

Cloud Cannabis Co., a Muskegon-based cannabis company with a stated mission of destigmatizing and demystifying the shopping experience, and Wonderbrett, a Los Angeles cannabis brand known for its pioneering cultivation techniques, have announced a cultivation partnership to bring the product to Michigan. Concurrently, Cloud announced the acquisition of a state-of-the-art...
Politicsoha.org

Na Lama Kukui – Virtual Meeting

560 N. Nimitz Hwy. Suite 200 - Virtual Meeting viewable at www.oha.org/livestream OR Listen by phone: (213) 338-8477, Webinar ID: 875 8183 7177. OHA Committee on Resource Management (RM) 560 N. Nimitz Hwy. Suite 200 - Virtual Meeting viewable at www.oha.org/livestream OR Listen by phone: (213) 338-8477, Webinar ID: 875...
InternetMercury News

Christian Green Is The Main Stop For Great Strategists And Top Traders For E-Commerce….

Christian Green is an e-commerce-influenced entrepreneur; he started dropshipping two years ago and established his first brand in March of 2019. And he was able to do about 120k in sales in the same month. In their first year sales took the brand to over 1 million last year with this brand, starting a new brand. He is no longer drop shipping. Christian Green has its own Fulfillment Center in California. He launched the brand in October last year and has finished the year at 2.4m in sales. This brand is still in operation today. It has crossed 3.5m in sales since its launch in October. Christian Green’s expertise in Digital Marketing is impeccable, ‘Christian Green’ has helped many of his businesses to grow through his impeccable results and oriented strategies and methods. The entrepreneurial journey started by Christian Green as an e-commerce entrepreneur has come a long way.
Travelcntraveller.com

Eight ways community-based tourism is changing life for locals

Community-based tourism focuses on experiences that are hosted by local residents in a way that does good for the whole area. It's not just a great idea for those we are visiting, either. Truth is, the reward for seeking out CBT (its sustainable-travel acronym) is that we get a deeper, more meaningful and textured insight into local cultures – with added positive impact from modelling the development of destinations in a way that’s more sustainable.
Politicsalexandriava.gov

VIRTUAL: Alexandria Beautification CommissionMtg.

Title:VIRTUAL: Alexandria Beautification CommissionMtg. Meetings, events or activities that will be held exclusively online or via telephone conference. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic emergency, the Thursday, the August 12, 2021 meeting of the Beautification Committee. All the Board and staff are participating from remote locations through a Zoom Webinar. This meeting is being held electronically, unless a determination is made that it is safe enough to be held in person. Electronic access will be provided in either event.

Comments / 0

Community Policy