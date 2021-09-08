1 arrested, 1 hurt after stolen SUV fleeing police hits semi in Fargo
FARGO — Two people could face charges after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen vehicle and crashing into a semi-truck in south Fargo early Wednesday morning, Sept. 8. Officers were patrolling the area of 45th Street South and 13th Avenue South around midnight Wednesday when they learned of a vehicle fleeing West Fargo police headed east on 13th Avenue, according to a news release from the Fargo Police Department.www.inforum.com
Comments / 0