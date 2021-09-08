CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fargo, ND

1 arrested, 1 hurt after stolen SUV fleeing police hits semi in Fargo

INFORUM
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFARGO — Two people could face charges after allegedly fleeing police in a stolen vehicle and crashing into a semi-truck in south Fargo early Wednesday morning, Sept. 8. Officers were patrolling the area of 45th Street South and 13th Avenue South around midnight Wednesday when they learned of a vehicle fleeing West Fargo police headed east on 13th Avenue, according to a news release from the Fargo Police Department.

www.inforum.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fargo, ND
City
West Fargo, ND
City
Grand Forks, ND
Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
West Fargo, ND
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Suv#Police#Suv#The Fargo Fire Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
MilitaryPosted by
ABC News

North Korea test-fires long-range missiles, officials say

North Korean officials announced they test-fired long-range missiles this weekend. The "long-range cruise missiles" were launched on Saturday and Sunday and allegedly hit a target 1,500 kilometers away, officials said on North Korea's state-run media. The missiles flew for over two hours, according to the report. The officials claimed the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FBI releases first Sept. 11 document following Biden executive order

The FBI released its first document related to an investigation of the Sept. 11, 2001 terrorist attacks Saturday night, less than 10 days after President Biden signed an executive order directing the Justice Department and related agencies to make some files public. The FBI released a heavily redacted 16-page report...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
The Hill

Gorillas at Atlanta zoo return positive COVID-19 tests

An Atlanta zoo announced on Friday that some of its gorillas had returned “presumptive positive test results” showing that they had COVID-19. Zoo officials explained that they became aware that the gorillas were sick after the animals started displaying several symptoms. “Recently, Gorilla Care Team members observed coughing, nasal discharge,...
Law EnforcementPosted by
The Hill

Capitol Police recommend disciplinary action for six officers

U.S. Capitol Police recommended disciplinary action in six officers following its internal investigation into the behavior of some members of the force who responded to the Jan. 6 attacks. In a statement released Saturday, Capitol Police said it opened 38 internal investigations related to the misconduct probe. Of those investigations,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy