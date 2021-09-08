Credit Suisse Names New Heads of Compliance, HR
ZURICH (Reuters) - Credit Suisse Group AG on Wednesday named Rafael Lopez Lorenzo as chief compliance officer and Christine Graeff as global head of human resources. Lopez Lorenzo, current global head of group internal audit, will take over as of Oct. 1 from Thomas Grotzer, who had assumed the role on an interim basis since April, the bank said https://www.credit-suisse.com/about-us-news/en/articles/media-releases/csg-appoints-new-exb-members-202109.html in a statement.money.usnews.com
