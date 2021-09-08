Credit Suisse Names New Heads of Compliance, HR

Bank of America Corp. on Friday named insider Alastair Borthwick as chief financial officer, among a number of senior management changes at the megabank. He will take over in the fourth quarter from Paul Donofrio, who will become vice chair and oversee the bank's sustainable finance and chair its sustainable finance committee. Borthwick has been president of global commercial banking for nine years. He previously worked as co-head of global capital markets. Among the other changes, Holly O'Neill will take the job as president of retail banking, after working most recently as chief client care executive and head of...