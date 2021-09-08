CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Donald Trump Will Commentate Evander Holyfield's Comeback Fight

By Max Sherry
SPORTbible
SPORTbible
 4 days ago
Yes, you read that headline correctly. Donald Trump has been confirmed as the guest commentator for Evander Holyfield's comeback bout against mixed martial arts great Vitor Belfort this weekend. Boxing legend Holyfield was initially meant to fight Oscar De La Hoya, but Belfort stepped in on late notice when the...

SPORTbible

SPORTbible

Follow SPORTbible for the latest sports news, pictures and videos from around the world.

