The Padres suffered through a brutal weekend in Los Angeles, as the Dodgers swept them for the second time in three weeks, and they lost their second player in three games. Blake Snell lasted only 11 pitches Sunday in his team’s 8-0 loss. He left the mound in the bottom of the 1st inning with a noticeable hitch in his step, due to what the Padres called tightness in his left adductor – an inner thigh muscle.