Winona County Road 44/Garvin Heights Road from West Lake Boulevard to East Garvin Heights Road will be CLOSED beginning Monday, September 13, 2021 for approximately three weeks. The road will be closed to replace five deteriorated culverts to ensure safety to travelers of the roadway before a potential culvert collapse that would cause an emergency closure of the roadway. Once replaced, asphalt surface patching in the area of each culvert will also be completed. The roadway will be reopened to traffic following completion of the surface patching and removal of traffic control signage. This work will require a complete closure of the roadway in both directions and the road will remain closed for the duration of the construction. No specific detour routes will be signed during construction as there are options for drivers to navigate to their destinations. It will be up to individuals to determine the best route for their travels.