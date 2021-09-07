CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Computers

SASE breakdown: Using DNS-layer security to block unwanted or malicious content

By Chloe Whitaker
cisco.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSpend enough time in cybersecurity and you’re bound to have heard colleagues, analysts, and consultants suggest adding DNS-layer protection to your security stack. It’s easy to understand the appeal – using the internet’s infrastructure to block connections to malicious or unwanted domains can help protect any network from online hazards. But recently, with the conversation shifting from single-point solutions to the integrated networking and security services of Gartner’s SASE model, you may find yourself wondering where a secure DNS solution fits in.

umbrella.cisco.com

Comments / 0

Related
paloaltonetworks.com

Secure SD-WAN Is Your SASE Secret Weapon

A hybrid workforce is now the new norm for many businesses. Due to the recent pandemic, organizations have accelerated their digital transformation strategy to adapt to the constant changing demands of customers and COVID-19 related regulations. However, as offices begin to open, employees are given the option to either work from home or go back to their offices. As a result, to enable this new hybrid workforce approach, organizations now must ensure strong connectivity and security for all workers and branch offices, regardless of their location. A secure software-defined wide area network (SD-WAN) solution is critical in providing seamless, high-performant connectivity for organizations that utilize branch offices. Combined with a comprehensive cloud-delivered security, businesses can enable a secure access service edge (SASE) solution to provide exceptional user experience and productivity throughout all their branches, for all users.
TECHNOLOGY
Redmondmag.com

Microsoft Warns of Active Attacks Using Malicious Office Documents

The Microsoft Security Response Center warned of active attacks leveraging a remote code execution vulnerability in Internet Explorer's Trident engine (MSHTML), per a Tuesday Twitter post. The vulnerability, described in security bulletin CVE-2021-40444, is publicly disclosed and being exploited. It's rated 8.8 on the Common Vulnerability Scoring System. There's no...
SOFTWARE
paloaltonetworks.com

SASE Converge 2021: The Summit for What’s Next in SASE

SASE may be run-of-the-mill nomenclature in network security these days, but the concept—which stands for Secure Access Service Edge—wasn't around until 2019. SASE is the convergence of networking and network security services into one cloud-delivered platform; it reduces security risks and provides exceptional user-experience across an organization’s entire worldwide network.
COMPUTERS
bleepingcomputer.com

Office 365 to let admins block Active Content on Trusted Docs

Microsoft plans to allow Office 365 admins ensure that end-users can't ignore organization-wide policies set up to block active content on Trusted Documents. Redmond says trusted docs are files with active content (e.g., ActiveX controls, macros, and Dynamic Data Exchange (DDE) functions that don't require user interaction) that open without warnings after the content has been enabled.
SOFTWARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dns#Infrastructure Security#Network Security#Security Systems#Gartner#Ip#Secops
Embedded.com

Growing use of encryption poses network security risk

Pervasive encryption may enhance network traffic security, but the use of encryption also exposes users to threats from malicious traffic. You would think encryption would enhance the security of network communications. However, the fact that network traffic is encrypted also exposes users to threats from malicious traffic. To highlight this,...
COMPUTERS
cisco.com

Shoring up Network Access Policy Management in the Calm Before the IoT Storm

With some research forecasting that more than 75 million IoT devices will be deployed globally by 2025, enterprise IT administrators have a huge challenge on their hands: How to manage network access policies between so many users, devices, and networks with diverse access privileges. To date, mostly manual point solutions...
COMPUTERS
Network World

Top Five IT Dynamics that Move Organizations to Adopt SASE

In just a decade, the IT landscape has changed dramatically. Ten years ago, most business applications were hosted in corporate data centers, accessed by employees from the corporate network. Applications, data, and users were secured within a defined perimeter. Today, with the cloud, the rise of IOT, mobility, and remote working, the traditional security perimeter is dissolving, and the security architecture must now be tightly integrated with the network.
SOFTWARE
Best Life

If You Use This Popular Security System, Replace It Immediately

Your home should always be a comforting and inviting space for you and your loved ones, but it should also be the place where you feel most safe. Fortunately, over the past decade, new technology has made it easier than ever to set up protection with easily installed cameras, smart locks, and monitors that can even allow you to keep an eye on your property from afar. But if you happen to own one popular home security system, two recently discovered vulnerabilities may be putting you at risk. Read on to see which product you may want to replace for safety's sake.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
iotbusinessnews.com

IoTerop Collaborates with STMicroelectronics to Accelerate IoT Cellular Adoption

IoTerop is working with STMicroelectronics to enhance Device Management capabilities and services based on Open Standards for IoT cellular device makers and solution vendors. IoTerop, an ST Authorized Partner, has built a complete set of Device Management software tools and services optimized for STM32 cellular platforms to accelerate and ease the development, operation, and monetization of IoT solutions in Smart Metering, Smart Lighting, Logistics, and other Industrial applications.
SOFTWARE
helpnetsecurity.com

Using zero trust to mitigate 5G security challenges

The total number of 5G connections will reach 3.2 billion by 2026, rising from 310 million in 2021, a study from Juniper Research has found. 45% of operators consider it extremely important to invest in security to achieve long-term enterprise revenue goals, according to Trend Micro. In this interview with...
TECHNOLOGY
cisco.com

Interested in business growth? Demo & Office Use Hardware and Software can do just that

If you’ve been a Cisco Partner for any length of time, you’ve probably heard about the Cisco Not For Resale Incentive (NFR). But for those of you who haven’t heard, NFR is designed to offer highly discounted products to our Partners for their office use or for building out demo labs. Over the last year, we’ve been taking a closer look at NFR and the impact it’s had on our Partners.
SOFTWARE
wfxg.com

Cyber News Now: Importance of layers of security for your business

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Cyber Security and business run in a similar circle. No matter the size of your company, protecting your data could mean protecting your bottom line. But, do you know where to start?. Kevin Wade, founder and CEO of IntelliSystems says there's a simple way to think...
AUGUSTA, GA
TechRadar

What is DNS and how does it work?

The Domain Name System (DNS) is the index of the internet. When you browse to domain names like facebook.com or twitter.com, your device uses DNS to look up the IP addresses (e.g. 212.100.66.113) it needs to load those resources. It's a simple idea, but one that has a huge effect...
COMPUTERS
marketresearchtelecast.com

Security patch: Possible loophole for malicious code in Thunderbird closed

Anyone who accesses e-mails with Thunderbird should bring the client up to date. The developers have closed two security holes. Attackers set according to a warning from Mozilla to a loophole (CVE-2021-38493 “high“) successfully, this could result in a memory error.” With enough effort, attackers could use it to execute malicious code, presumably Mozilla.
SOFTWARE
redhat.com

A layered approach to container and Kubernetes security

Comprehensive container and Kubernetes security: Layers and life cycle. Use an enterprise container registry for more secure access to container images. Deploy: Managing deployment configuration, security, and compliance. 5. Platform configuration and life-cycle management. 6. Identity and access management. 7. Security for platform data. 8. Automate policy-based deployment. Protect running...
SOFTWARE
cisco.com

Introducing Success Track for Data Center Network

The pace of digital transformation has accelerated[1]. In the past year and a half, business models have changed, and there is a need for enterprises to quickly improve the time taken to launch new products or services. The economic uncertainty has forced enterprises to reduce their overall spending and focus more on improving their operational efficiencies. As the pandemic has changed the way the world does business, organizations have been quick to pivot to digital mediums, as their survival depends on it. The results of a Gartner survey published in November 2020, highlights this rapid shift. 76% of CIOs reported increased demand for new digital products and services and 83% expected that to increase further in 2021, according to the Gartner CIO Agenda 2021[2].
COMPUTERS
martechseries.com

G2 Names Egnyte a Leader in Multiple Categories for Data Security, Governance and Content Collaboration

Platform Recognized for Ease of Use, Best Usability, and Easiest to Administer. Egnyte, a leader in cloud content security and governance, today announced it has received the top score in the G2 Fall 2021 Grid Report for Data Security Software. The company has also been named a leader in Data Governance, Cloud Content Collaboration, and Encryption Key Management, making Egnyte the only vendor to receive recognition across all four categories.
SOFTWARE
TechRepublic

Stop using your web browser security wrong

Chances are good you're not using your browser with a strong enough eye on security. Jack Wallen offers up some advice to the average user on how to browse safer. For the love of privacy and security, stop! You're using the default settings in your web browser, thereby assuming the companies that created the software either know what's best for you or don't have ulterior motives for how they set security options in their products.
INTERNET
The Windows Club

DNSLookupView is a free DNS Lookup Tool for Windows computers

Computers can interpret only a series of numbers and thus DNS (Domain Name System) was created to translate domains from the web browser into IP addresses. In this post, we will learn about a free DNS monitoring tool DNSLookupView. How DNS works?. DNS is a global system used to translate...
SOFTWARE
Redmondmag.com

Microsoft September Security Patches Address 66 Vulnerabilities

Microsoft on Tuesday released September security patches, addressing an estimated 66 common vulnerabilities and exposures (CVEs). The 66 CVE tally comes from Trend Micro's Zero Day Initiative review by Dustin Childs. Tallies by other security researchers varied, with Automox listing 86 vulnerabilities, Cisco Talos estimating 85 vulnerabilities, Ivanti saying 64 vulnerabilities and Tenable describing 60 CVEs.
SOFTWARE

Comments / 0

Community Policy