CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Inside College Football: Talking with Navy Head Coach Ken Niumatalolo

247Sports
247Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur 'Inside College Football' analysts are joined by U.S. Naval Academy head coach Ken Niumatalolo to discuss the upcoming game against the U.S. Air Force Academy and how the events of 9/11 impacted his players.

247sports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Boston Globe

USC dismisses head football coach Clay Helton

Southern California fired football coach Clay Helton on Monday, two games into his seventh season in charge. Athletic director Mike Bohn made the move two days after an embarrassing 42-28 home loss to Stanford that dropped the Trojans (1-1, 0-1 Pac-12) out of the AP Top 25. Donte Williams, the Trojans’ cornerbacks coach and associate head coach, is taking over as head coach for USC’s Pac-12 contest at Washington State this weekend. Williams, a Los Angeles-area native and the first Black head coach in USC football history, joined the program in 2020 and has played a major role in USC’s significant recruiting advancements over the past two cycles. Helton went 46-24 during his improbable tenure in charge of the longtime college football powerhouse. The Trojans won the Rose Bowl after the 2016 season and the Pac-12 title in 2017 while Sam Darnold was their quarterback, but Helton’s teams otherwise struggled to live up to the sky-high expectations around a program with 11 national championships. Helton was 19-14 since the 2017 season, and he repeatedly avoided vocal calls for his dismissal from fans and boosters during that stretch. Bohn replaced Lynn Swann as USC’s athletic director in November 2019, and the school’s aspirations for national title contention ramped up again with major additions to all areas of the football program.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Huron Daily Tribune

Navy keeps Jasper in dramatic reversal, other assistant out

Longtime assistant Ivin Jasper is staying with the Navy coaching staff after another bad loss left his status in limbo. The Midshipmen did part ways with another member of their staff — offensive assistant Billy Ray Stutzmann says he's been dismissed after he was unable to follow the academy's COVID-19 policy for religious reasons.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ken Niumatalolo
fox5dc.com

Navy football assistant fired for refusing COVID-19 vaccination

ANNAPOLIS, Md. - A Navy football assistant coach has been fired after he refused to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Offensive assistant Billy Ray Stutzmann – who was in his third year at the Academy – said he applied for a religious exemption, but the athletic department declined his request. Stutzmann...
ANNAPOLIS, MD
Birmingham Star

Navy offers reprieve to one coach, another out over lack of vax

The United States Naval Academy football program has endured a wild couple of days of coaching drama following a 23-3 loss to Air Force on Saturday. Navy fired longtime offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper, reinstated him in a reduced role, and had another assistant coach -- Billy Ray Stutzmann -- allege that he was let go for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo reverses course on staff changes after firing OC

Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo has reversed course on a major staff change just since this weekend after the team lost to the Air Force, 23-3. Two days after Niumatalolo fired offensive coordinator Ivin Jasper, the OC has been reinstated after being fired postgame Saturday. He will coach QBs. Niumatalolo will call plays, Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post reported. Niumatalolo said he talked to AD Chet Gladchuck about bringing him back.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy#College Football#U S Naval Academy#American Football
New York Post

Ole Miss softball coach in middle of crazy scandal after alleged affair with player

The Ole Miss Rebels softball program is entangled in an investigation for Title IX violations as the team’s assistant coach Katie Rietkovich Browder is accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student-athlete. According to softball website Running Poles, 13 people around the program confirmed the probe into the alleged...
SPORTS
The Spun

Nick Saban Announces Likely Season-Ending Injury For Alabama

Alabama head coach Nick Saban had unfortunate news to share surrounding linebacker Christopher Allen on Monday. Allen left Alabama’s season opener versus Miami last Saturday with an injury. The Crimson Tide linebacker went down with an injury after strip-sacking Miami’s D’Eriq King in the second quarter. He was eventually carted off the field and taken to the locker room.
ALABAMA STATE
Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Texas Tech vs. SFA football officials, referee, umpires

The Texas Tech football team will face FCS opponent Stephen F. Austin in its second game of the 2021 college football season at 6 p.m. Saturday at Jones AT&T Stadium in Lubbock in the Celebrate America Game. Texas Tech football: Challenge accepted: New Texas Tech safety Marquis Waters eager to...
LUBBOCK, TX
The Spun

Everyone Had The Same Reaction To The Scott Frost News

Scott Frost and the Nebraska football program are in a bit of hot water. The Huskers announced on Wednesday morning that they are under investigation by the NCAA. College football insider Brett McMurphy first reported the news. “Nebraska’s football program and coach Scott Frost are under NCAA investigation for improper...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steve Spurrier Is Predicting A Major College Football Upset

Former Florida coach Steve Spurrier has a bold prediction for the Gators ahead of their 2021 season. During a promotion posted by 1010 XL / 92.5 FM for Gators Roundtable on Wednesday afternoon, the legendary college coach said he feels his former team has what it takes to defeat the reigning national champion Crimson Tide.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Kirk Herbstreit picks Ohio State's toughest Big Ten competition

Ohio State has been the Big Ten's best team for the last several years, last failing to win the conference in 2016 and winning the league in both of its seasons under Ryan Day. And ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said despite stiff competition, the Buckeyes should win the title yet again.
OHIO STATE
The Spun

Ryan Day ‘Chewed Out’ 1 Assistant Coach On Sideline

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has officially lost his patience with his defense this afternoon. Oregon struck first during today’s game, as Anthony Brown led the Ducks on a 10-play, 99-yard touchdown drive in the second quarter. It was an inexcusable drive from the Buckeyes’ defense, especially since they had the Ducks backed up near their own end zone.
OHIO STATE
saturdaytradition.com

Details on Scott Frost's buyout at Nebraska revealed

In the wake of Wednesday’s report from The Action Network’s Brett McMurphy, which states Nebraska is under NCAA investigation for “improper use of analysts and consultants during practices and games,” questions have been flying regarding the status of head coach Scott Frost, who many considered to be on shaky ground to begin with.
NEBRASKA STATE
247Sports

247Sports

28K+
Followers
240K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy