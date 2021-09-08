4601 Rieves Pond Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23831

You don't want to miss this 1st floor primary bedroom home that was completely renovated in 2018 with 35 year dimensional shingle roof, dual zone heating/cooling, tankless hot water heater, hardwood floors, carpet, kitchen cabinets and granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, primary bath including nice tile shower with seamless glass surround plus soaking tub and double vanity plus new light fixtures. Upstairs you will find 2 bedrooms plus loft bedroom, full bath and nice size walk-in attic (could possibly be finished for additional room). Exterior offers brick & vinyl siding, large concrete driveway with plenty of parking space, professional landscaping, nice rear deck overlooking private rear yard.