COLUMBUS -- Lakeside Lutheran's volleyball team topped host Columbus 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-11 in a Capitol North game on Tuesday. Senior outside hitter Lily Schuetz led the offense with 18 kills, also contributing a team-high 23 digs, and senior middle Ella DeNoyer added 17 kills for the Warriors (11-4, 2-0 Capitol).