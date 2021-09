Hell hath no fury like a millennial scorned by Blue's Clues. Bring up host Steve's untimely departure from the '90s kids show at a group event and block your ears—the yelling will be unbearable. Of course, we never held it against Steve (played by Steve Burns), who was replaced by his brother Joe in 2002, for leaving, and still worship him to this day. So when Steve reappeared in a Nick Jr. Twitter video on September 7th, the entire millennial generation finally felt as though we got some sort of closure.