Economy

What happens to my company's debt if I am in an overdue portfolio?

By CIMET, ALMAZÁN ABOGADOS
fairfieldcitizenonline.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe economic impact of the pandemic reached all sectors, but without a doubt, business has been one of the most affected. According to Inegi, 91.3% of the companies in Mexico were affected. In this sense, despite the efforts made by financial institutions, such as the payment deferral program and loan...

Benzinga

What Does McDonald's Debt Look Like?

Over the past three months, shares of McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) rose by 1.71%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt McDonald's has. According to the McDonald's's most recent balance sheet as reported on August 4, 2021, total debt is at $35.75 billion, with $34.92 billion in long-term debt and $823.80 million in current debt. Adjusting for $3.05 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $32.70 billion.
EconomyZDNet

Brazil announces data scope for final phase of Open Banking

Brazil's Central Bank has released the minimum scope of data for the final phase of the country's implementation of Open Banking. The Open Banking implementation started in Brazil in February 2021 as part of a broader modernization agenda for the financial services industry. Under the model, consumers have the right to access their financial data held by institutions via application programming interfaces (APIs) - and consent to the use of that data by third-parties for their benefit.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Singaporean Digital Asset Exchange SDAX Receives RMO License from MAS

Singapore-based digital asset exchange SDAX has obtained its Recognized Market Operator (RMO) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to operate a digital asset exchange, the company said this week. SDAX believes the use of blockchain in capital markets will create new opportunities for both fundraising and investing. The...
Marketsbitcoin.com

BIS Asks Central Banks to Urgently Develop CBDCs to Compete With Crypto Assets

The head of the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub, Benoît Cœuré, has urged central banks to act now on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) to compete with initiatives in the private sector, including cryptocurrencies. “CBDCs will take years to be rolled out, while … crypto assets are already here,” he said.
Marketscoingeek.com

Digital currency in India: Is there hope for the industry?

There have been uncertainties on the stance of the Indian government concerning digital currency. In 2018, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed a ban on banks engaging in digital currency transactions or providing digital currency services, but this ban was reversed by the Supreme court in 2020. Some banks...
Credits & Loanscrowdfundinsider.com

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, JPMorgan Chase Back $600M Oportun Warehouse Credit Facility

(NASDAQ: OPRT), a financial services and technology company that uses artificial intelligence to inform its credit decisions, this week announced the closing of a new warehouse credit facility of $600 million, backed by a portion of Oportun’s unsecured and secured personal loans. The new facility includes commitments from Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A., Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Jefferies Funding LLC, and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
Personal Financemoneycrashers.com

What Is a No-Medical-Exam Life Insurance Policy?

More than half of all Americans — 54% — carry some form of life insurance policy. That’s according to the 2020 Insurance Barometer Study from LIMRA, a financial industry consultancy. A significant fraction of all life insurance policies issued in the United States can be defined as no-medical-exam life insurance...
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Financial Service Market Is Going To Boom | AXA, Bank of America, Independent British retail banks

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Financial Service examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Financial Service study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Financial Service market report advocates analysis of United health Group, Agricultural Bank of China, Banks incorporated in the UK, AXA, Bank of America, Independent British retail banks, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China & Bank of China.
Retailfairfieldcitizenonline.com

This Mexican proptech wants to revolutionize the rental of a commercial spot

Spot² is a company that uses technology to reinvent the real estate market. Its objective is to connect users (brands and entrepreneurs) with commercial spaces. The business model is inspired by real estate rental companies located in countries such as the United Kingdom, where this form of leasing began to gain ground in the European region.
Real Estatethebalance.com

What Is a Mortgagee?

A mortgagee is a bank or other lender that loans funds to a mortgagor to purchase property. The mortgagee and mortgagor form either a legal interest or a security interest in the property. This way, if the mortgage is defaulted, the mortgagee is allowed to seize or otherwise sell the property to recoup their money.
Economythepaypers.com

Meet the 3rd largest exporter of Financial Services in the EU - Ireland

The Paypers interviewed Michael Concannon, Head of Strategy and Brand Ambassador, at Fintech and Payments Association of Ireland, to learn more about the importance of nurturing startups for economic growth. Did you know that there are almost 250 fintech firms in Ireland and despite COVID-19, levels of investment in the...
Businessbatonrougenews.net

Harsha Bangari takes charge as MD of India Exim Bank

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 10 (ANI): Harsha Bangari has taken over as the Managing Director of Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank). She was earlier the Deputy Managing Director. A seasoned finance professional with experience of more than 26 years in the financial sector, Bangari has thorough knowledge of...
Medical & BiotechNJBIZ

NJ’s Best Places to Work 2021, ranked

On Sept. 9, NJBIZ gathered in Freehold at The Event Center @ iPA with Garden State employers and employees to celebrate – and reveal the rankings for – the best places to work in New Jersey for 2021. Rankings and results are determined by those who know the workplaces the...
Economyfinovate.com

Financial Inclusion in Latin America; A Look at Fintech Up ‘n’ Comers in Egypt

The Road to Greater Financial Inclusion in Latin America. This week’s Finovate Global Reports takes a look at the drive for financial inclusion in Latin America. BN Americas this week featured a research survey conducted by Peruvian financial services company Credicorp and research firm Ipsos. The study queried approximately 8,400 households in seven Latin American countries: Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Panama, and Peru.

