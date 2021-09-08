CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
What happens to my company's debt if I am in an overdue portfolio?

By CIMET, ALMAZÁN ABOGADOS
MySanAntonio
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe economic impact of the pandemic reached all sectors, but without a doubt, business has been one of the most affected. According to Inegi, 91.3% of the companies in Mexico were affected. In this sense, despite the efforts made by financial institutions, such as the payment deferral program and loan...

EconomyPosted by
NJ.com

What will happen to my 401(k) after company shuts down?

Q. My close relative is on unemployment because her employer sold the company. She turned 72 in February of this year and had a 401(k) with the employer. What will happen to her fully vested 401(k)? Will she be required to take a distribution and will it affect her unemployment benefits?
EconomyZDNet

Brazil announces data scope for final phase of Open Banking

Brazil's Central Bank has released the minimum scope of data for the final phase of the country's implementation of Open Banking. The Open Banking implementation started in Brazil in February 2021 as part of a broader modernization agenda for the financial services industry. Under the model, consumers have the right to access their financial data held by institutions via application programming interfaces (APIs) - and consent to the use of that data by third-parties for their benefit.
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Singaporean Digital Asset Exchange SDAX Receives RMO License from MAS

Singapore-based digital asset exchange SDAX has obtained its Recognized Market Operator (RMO) license from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) to operate a digital asset exchange, the company said this week. SDAX believes the use of blockchain in capital markets will create new opportunities for both fundraising and investing. The...
Marketsbitcoin.com

BIS Asks Central Banks to Urgently Develop CBDCs to Compete With Crypto Assets

The head of the Bank of International Settlements (BIS) Innovation Hub, Benoît Cœuré, has urged central banks to act now on central bank digital currencies (CBDCs) to compete with initiatives in the private sector, including cryptocurrencies. “CBDCs will take years to be rolled out, while … crypto assets are already here,” he said.
Small BusinessMySanAntonio

The Missing Playbook to Making Your Business Crisis-Proof

What do you do when an earthquake, tidal wave, and nuclear fallout put your small business on the brink of collapse? When the Tohoku earthquake struck Japan a devastating tsunami formed, wiping out much of the Japanese coastline and causing the world’s worst nuclear disaster since Chernobyl in 1986. We...
Marketscoingeek.com

Digital currency in India: Is there hope for the industry?

There have been uncertainties on the stance of the Indian government concerning digital currency. In 2018, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) placed a ban on banks engaging in digital currency transactions or providing digital currency services, but this ban was reversed by the Supreme court in 2020. Some banks...
Credits & Loanscrowdfundinsider.com

Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs, Jefferies, JPMorgan Chase Back $600M Oportun Warehouse Credit Facility

(NASDAQ: OPRT), a financial services and technology company that uses artificial intelligence to inform its credit decisions, this week announced the closing of a new warehouse credit facility of $600 million, backed by a portion of Oportun’s unsecured and secured personal loans. The new facility includes commitments from Morgan Stanley Bank, N.A., Goldman Sachs Bank USA, Jefferies Funding LLC, and JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.
EconomyMySanAntonio

7 strategies to sell more

The simple part of selling is thinking that someone needs your product or service and is willing to buy it. Otherwise, you would not exist, because a company that does not sell, is extinguished. The tricky part is coming up with a strategy. For this, it is necessary to start from the premise that all the members of the organization have to be focused on this task, not only the members of the commercial department.
Career Development & AdviceMySanAntonio

4 Benefits Your Millennial Employees Actually Want

Suffice it to say, we’ll be everywhere. But fear not! Those of us born between 1980 and 1996, give or take, are actually pretty talented and qualified. As someone who is a millennial, and who has hired and managed plenty of them, I have unique insights into what this group really wants in a workplace. To help you attract and keep millennials on your team, here are four benefits you must offer them.
Personal Financemoneycrashers.com

What Is a No-Medical-Exam Life Insurance Policy?

More than half of all Americans — 54% — carry some form of life insurance policy. That’s according to the 2020 Insurance Barometer Study from LIMRA, a financial industry consultancy. A significant fraction of all life insurance policies issued in the United States can be defined as no-medical-exam life insurance...
Marketshoustonmirror.com

Financial Service Market Is Going To Boom | AXA, Bank of America, Independent British retail banks

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Financial Service examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Financial Service study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Financial Service market report advocates analysis of United health Group, Agricultural Bank of China, Banks incorporated in the UK, AXA, Bank of America, Independent British retail banks, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China & Bank of China.
Texas StateMySanAntonio

Salesforce's CEO Offers to Relocate Employees From Texas

(Bloomberg) -- Salesforce.com Inc. Chief Executive Officer Marc Benioff told employees on Friday that the company will help them leave Texas if they wish in response to the state’s approval of a controversial anti-abortion law. “If you want to move we’ll help you exit,” Benioff said in a tweet directed...
TechnologyMySanAntonio

How CISOs are Building a Modern Cybersecurity Partnership

Cybercrime costs $2,900,000 each minute, and top corporations pay $25 per minute for cybersecurity breaches. If cybercrime were a country, it would be ranked the third-largest economy in the world — after the USA and China — with an expected total economic loss of $6 trillion USD globally by the end of 2021.
Real Estatethebalance.com

What Is a Mortgagee?

A mortgagee is a bank or other lender that loans funds to a mortgagor to purchase property. The mortgagee and mortgagor form either a legal interest or a security interest in the property. This way, if the mortgage is defaulted, the mortgagee is allowed to seize or otherwise sell the property to recoup their money.
Economythepaypers.com

Meet the 3rd largest exporter of Financial Services in the EU - Ireland

The Paypers interviewed Michael Concannon, Head of Strategy and Brand Ambassador, at Fintech and Payments Association of Ireland, to learn more about the importance of nurturing startups for economic growth. Did you know that there are almost 250 fintech firms in Ireland and despite COVID-19, levels of investment in the...
Businessbatonrougenews.net

Harsha Bangari takes charge as MD of India Exim Bank

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 10 (ANI): Harsha Bangari has taken over as the Managing Director of Export-Import Bank of India (India Exim Bank). She was earlier the Deputy Managing Director. A seasoned finance professional with experience of more than 26 years in the financial sector, Bangari has thorough knowledge of...

