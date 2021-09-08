Tori Smith returns to line-up in shutout win
"I believe she enjoys cheering her teammates on as much as she loves to play... She has set the standard high for what it means to be a great teammate and leader." These are the words of Lady Jumpers' head coach Rachel Lange, talking about star senior Tori Smith. Tuesday night at the Briar Patch was Smith's first game of the season after breaking her ankle in the off-season, and the fans were ready for her comeback.www.somerset-kentucky.com
